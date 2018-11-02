Steeped in a swirling brew of controversy, hope and fear, immigration is a public policy issue that seems intractable. Yet surveys reveal most Americans want our country to adopt comprehensive immigration reform that’s fair, compassionate and wise. Is there a way forward? I believe there is — a path that takes us neither to the hard right nor the hard left.
On the one side, I’m not in favor of open borders.
On the other, I’m also not interested in an obscenely expensive, dangerous, ineffective and grotesque border wall — an affront to American values expressed by the Statue of Liberty and her words, “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”
What appeals to me (and maybe to you, too) is the middle path: comprehensive immigration reform. A quick history:
Kevin Jennings, president of the Tenement Museum in New York City, says, “The reality is, immigration law is a moving target in America. It has not existed for most of our history, and when it has existed, it has waxed and waned with different attitudes towards people coming into the country. … It wasn’t until the 1880s that we had any federal immigration law of any kind, and it wasn’t until 1924 that we began requiring papers of people coming to the United States.”
Depending on the political climate and needs of the U.S., over the decades our elected representatives, Republicans and Democrats, have adopted immigration policies that have ranged from loose to moderate to draconian. In fact, the greatest recent “amnesty” for undocumented immigrants came under a Republican president — Ronald Reagan — 3 million people. In 2005, a strong bipartisan proposal was put forth by Sens. John McCain and Edward Kennedy, and more recently bipartisan proposals have been developed by others.
The issues are complex, but what might be some basic components of comprehensive immigration reform that addresses approximately 12 million people who are in the U.S. without legal status?
1. Realize it’s not feasible to deport 12 million people, but with our system right now many undocumented folks are stuck waiting decades for legal status and they may have no pathway to citizenship. The current crackdown on undocumented immigrants is creating unnecessary misery and fear for adults and children not only from family separations but from terrible conditions in holding areas and for-profit prisons. It also diverts law enforcement efforts away from people who have committed serious crimes. Most Americans want secure borders, but they also want us to pursue a more humane and sensible policy.
2. Concentrate especially on an immediate fix for the “Dreamers” (students who were brought to our country when they were children) and on agricultural workers desperately needed by our farmers and agricultural businesses.
3. Requirements of undocumented folks? No serious criminal history. Pay reasonable fines as decided by Congress. Expect a 5- to 10-year pathway to full citizenship.
4. Expectations of businesses? Once undocumented workers have been given the chance to come out of the shadows through comprehensive immigration reform, employers would move away from paying people “under the table” and would have no excuse for not fully complying with all employment laws.
5. Opportunities for all Americans? Appreciate that documented and undocumented immigrants have brought tremendous gifts of hard work, youth and creativity to our country. In many cases, they already pay taxes, but without receiving appropriate tax benefits. As David Fraccaro, director of FaithAction International House in Greensboro, points out, “If we give people a pathway forward and a little welcome, they will go on to become protective (of) and loyal to this country for giving them a chance, and go on to become some of our best workers, leaders, scientists, faith leaders and other contributing members of society.”
What we’re doing now is destructive to our shared humanity and it’s wastefully expensive. Better ways are possible, but they will require compromise, and balancing justice and mercy. This is finally about people — men, women and children — children of God fleeing poverty and violence. And it’s about the rest of us — what sort of treatment we will demand for our needy brothers and sisters.
We cannot accept everybody as a U.S. citizen, but we can take some (more than the few we are now accepting). And with our resources we can help to improve conditions in other countries so that fewer people will feel forced to leave their homes to escape destitution and grave danger.
In the end, comprehensive immigration reform is about pursuing what the Bible and many faiths call “the common good.” Interestingly enough, when we seek the common good it’s amazing how much safety and strength we find for all.
A wall could instead be turned into a bridge of understanding. And then see what God will do.