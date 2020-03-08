Polls change day by day, but as I write this column, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is surging as the possible nominee for the U.S. presidency from the Democratic Party. This has some people in the party in an uproar.
On top of this, at the Democratic debates, the candidates have been, well, they have been debating. They’ve criticized each other. They’ve dredged up a few foolish things the other candidates have said or done over the decades. They’ve even disagreed with each other. Democrats, we are doomed! Doomed, I say!
Yawn.
Among other things, Republican President Donald Trump’s climate change denial and environmentally destructive policies that threaten the planet, his constant bullying, his persistent lying (so far, more than 16,000 lies or misleading statements while in office), and corrupt/illegal behavior make it impossible for me to consider him as a candidate. And the GOP has not produced an alternative. As a number of my Republican friends sadly note of themselves, “I didn’t leave the party. The party left me.”
I’m a political moderate myself. I like U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. She’s flawed, as are all the candidates, but she’s smart, experienced, tough, has “worked across the aisle” to get things done, and her baggage (known for being too tough with her staff) is relatively light. Of course, she had almost zero chance of receiving the Democratic nomination. She dropped out of the race Monday after getting just 3.1% of the vote in South Carolina’s primary Saturday and endorsed its winner, Joe Biden.
So I’m stuck with whomever the Democrats come up with as the nominee. And that’s OK, because from what I can see, all of the remaining candidates are imperfect but intelligent, decent people who are actually interested in doing what’s best for our country and the larger world, rather than simply wielding power for self-aggrandizement and acquiring more personal wealth.
Some of my friends, especially younger friends, are huge Sanders fans, sporting Bernie pins and Bernie bumper stickers. And though we love each other, I suspect they sigh at my hesitancy about supporting him.
I wish Bernie didn’t label himself as a “democratic socialist,” because I think the label is confusing to some folks and easily misused as weapon against him. People (some who know better) will equate democratic socialist with communist, and in a millisecond they say we’re off to a government with secret police, gulags and communist bureaucracy. This is not what Bernie means by democratic socialist. (And speaking of worries about communism, who is the candidate who stood on foreign soil, trashed our intelligence agencies, and praised Putin? That was Trump, not Bernie.)
What does Bernie mean by democratic socialist? He says he want to “create a government that works for all and not just the few. … I don’t believe government should own the means of production, but I do believe that the middle class and the working families who produce the wealth of America deserve a fair deal.”
Jesse Jackson explains Bernie’s vision this way: “The important word in ‘democratic socialism’ isn’t socialism, it’s democratic. Sanders isn’t talking about making America into Cuba or Venezuela; he’s talking about extending social guarantees like those offered in most other advanced industrial states, invoking Denmark or Sweden. These countries have universal health care at lower cost, paid family leave, guaranteed vacations, higher minimum wages, more generous public retirement programs. They also have vibrant and competitive economies, lower inequality, less poverty, and higher life expectancies.”
According to Sanders’ website, he will work for universal health care via “Medicare for all,” action to save future generations and us from the catastrophe of unaddressed climate change by implementing the Green New Deal, tuition-free college for all, expanded Social Security, “honoring our commitment to veterans,” fair banking for all, racial justice, etc. Many of these proposals require vast amounts of money, and money, of course, comes from the payment of taxes. Bernie’s plans (as I understand them) would generally increase taxes on the wealthiest citizens and on corporations.
Maybe my young friends are right. Bernie’s goals are exciting. Getting them accomplished will be the challenge, and I suspect that those of us who are cautious about massive change would do well to remember that Congress will also have a say in shaping government no matter who is elected president. New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman even suggests that Democratic candidates should name a “team of rivals” (borrowing Abraham Lincoln’s language) for a potential incoming Cabinet to represent a wide range of voices and perspectives. This seems wise to me. And difficult.
Voters, do not despair. Let’s keep researching, asking the questions, talking. The party ain’t over; it’s just getting started.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.