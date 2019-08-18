I’ve just gotten home from a camping trip to Greensboro/High Point, North Carolina and Guilford College which hosted the annual Eastern Music Festival. The Music Festival is a five week experience during which musicians high school age come to receive intensive coaching and lessons from musicians who, themselves, play in some pretty prestigious symphonies.
Part of our visit was to spend some time with my older daughter, who has been playing with the Baltimore Symphony and plays the French horn. She has spent a lot of summers at the festival.
I would be the first to admit that this does not sound like a fun summer camp for kids. Taking music lessons every day and playing classical music just does not appeal to very many people.
Linda and I attended the final concert of the season. The first half featured a piano soloist who was really amazing. He did not have a single note of music in front of him but played the various pieces from memory. The second half was something called a “tone poem” that began with sunrise, featured a mountain climb, and ended with nightfall. It really was magnificent, if you like that kind of thing.
Actually, there were a lot of people there who do like that kind of thing. Buses brought quite a few people and the auditorium was full. But I have to say that the buses were from assisted living homes, and except for the kids who were students through the festival, I did not see anyone younger than me — and I am old.
That saddened me somewhat, because this music is like no other that we hear. It is art. A large city some years ago was struggling with supporting its symphony, and a councilman said, “There are just so many entertainment dollars going around, and if the symphony can’t get those dollars, they’ll have to do without.” This was a man who did not understand art. Art is not entertainment — art helps us understand and make sense of our life.
There were no younger families there, and I wish there had been. Sure, it takes some effort to understand classical music, but it is classical because it has been around hundreds of years. I hope the next time there is a concert here in Milledgeville some of our younger people will just go. It might be more enjoyable than you thought.
Dr. Jay Hodges can be reached at Jayhodges610@yahoo.com.