A wise old man sat at the gates of his city.
One day a stranger came by and asked him what the city was like.
The old man said, “I will tell you, but first you must tell me about the city you left.”
“Oh,” the stranger said, “it was terrible, as were the people”.
“Well,” the old man replied, “you will find this city like that as well.”
Sometime later another stranger approached. “Tell me, old man, what is this city like.”
“I will tell you,” the old man said, “but first you must tell me about the city you left.”
The stranger paused.
“Well, old man, the city I left was a wonderful place, and so were the people”
“Then that is exactly what you will find here.”
The relevance of this story becomes more apparent when one reads the reviews found online about our city. Good or bad, Greensboro, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. According to those who posted reviews, Greensboro could either be the best or the worst place to live. I tend to fall in the former category, so when asked what could make Greensboro a better place, I simply had a hard time determining what could be lacking. I am, after all, a retired senior. To me, Greensboro is the poor man’s — or woman’s — Boca.
A leading complaint in the reviews was the lack of entertainment. OK, we’re not Las Vegas, but we do have our share of theaters, live or film. We also have nightclubs, restaurants and seasonal events, like the North Carolina Folk Festival. There are museums, parks, a science center and — my favorite — libraries all over the place. Shopping? Plenty of shopping centers. We have grocery stores for every budget, from Whole Foods to Walmart.
I used to grouse about having to pay for the rainwater that drains off my roof, but if that’s what bought me the green and brown cans, then I’m all in. Waste management in Greensboro is the best. And — along with the library — a best use of tax money.
Of course, there are issues that affect lower-income people, such as lack of transportation, affordable housing and the proximity of grocery stores to some neighborhoods. These issues are being addressed by both governmental and nongovernmental advocacy groups. Greensboro has a caring citizenry.
There are issues concerning growth. While the January 2019 Growth and Development Trends Study showed mostly positive growth in Greensboro there are some troubling, pressing issues for the future, namely the infant mortality rate and an aging population. Both are up. So, we need more people, preferably young ones. Preferably those born between 1981 and 1996 — millennials.
So, what attracts millennials? Whatever it is, it is not location since North Dakota has the highest percentage of them. Yes, North Dakota with an annual temperature somewhere between “I’m exhaling ice cubes” and “Is that my finger that just fell off?” Think Fargo. The movie.
However, I’m confident our people shortage will disappear under a greener administration that will drop kick that nasty oil boom in the Dakotas. Then it’s “Hello, millennials! Welcome to Greensboro.”
Had anyone asked me what would make Greensboro a better place to live when I came here from California in 1967, I would have had only one word: artichokes. Not the tuber, Jerusalem type, but the green globe ones. My mother had to mail them to me from Buena Park, Calif. Hardly anyone here had even heard of them. Needless to say, they are here now.
So, what can I say? Maybe there is something that can make Greensboro a better place to live. I’ll have to leave that to those with a better imagination. Right now, I feel pretty good about Greensboro. If it gets any better, I — as they say — may not be able to stand it.
