Growing small business can provide huge leverage for the economy. Because of the sheer number of small businesses, a new city policy or program that enables them to create an average of one new job apiece would create more jobs than every large company expanding its workforce by a third. Many states (California, Maine, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee) and cities (Birmingham, Ala.; Dayton, Ohio; New York; San Diego; Seattle) recognize this and have created an Office of the Small Business Advocate.
These offices function in different ways. Some simply act as information portals. In my opinion, this is of limited value. There are plenty of other places for entrepreneurs to get help — the Nussbaum Center, the N.C. Entrepreneurship Center, SCORE expert business mentors, etc. With questions about regulations and licenses, I’ve found most city departments are very helpful with this information if you just call and ask.
Some of the state and city advocate offices act as an ombudsman for small businesses subjected to unreasonable or unfair regulatory action. This has more merit. Regulations and codes are open to interpretation. Unfortunately, it’s not uncommon to find an official interpreting a code in a way that not only creates hardship for a business but often fails even to advance public health or safety in any meaningful way. Addressing these situations is important. But it is only helping one business at a time.
Advocating for small business at the policy level has the most potential for growing small businesses and creating jobs. I would propose a Small Business Advocate that would perform a top-to-bottom review of all city ordinances, regulations and policies, and make substantive reform recommendations to the City Council. When you examine the issue closely, it’s surprising how much bias for big business is built into our laws and public policies, often in ways we don’t even realize.
Some examples:
Transportation: Greensboro, like most cities, has a transportation plan that is designed to move cars from streets to collector roads to major trunk roads, with the goal of moving the maximum number of cars as quickly as possible. Why? Because most of us shop at big-box stores; we work in an office in a large corporate office park or in a big factory in an industrial park. The city transportation plan is designed to shuttle us back and forth from our homes to these places, and it is a huge implicit subsidy to the big businesses that benefit from it. A Small Business Advocate could push for a transportation plan that (gradually) moves toward a different vision: slowing down the traffic; encouraging small, walkable neighborhood shopping districts; strengthening public transportation; eliminating requirements for businesses to build big, ugly parking lots. This is the kind of environment small businesses thrive in and create lots of jobs.
Zoning: Zoning can be a form of corporate subsidy, too. Land that has been restricted to one use is worth less than land that can be flexibly developed. Zoning land industrial is effectively a subsidy to the big corporation that can acquire it more cheaply for its factory. A Small Business Advocate could push for eliminating single-use zones and making all zones multiuse (although perhaps with greater emphasis on certain uses within some zones). The advocate could also push for the kind of zoning restrictions that many cities are adopting to protect local businesses, like caps on the size of retail establishments, and restrictions on the proliferation of “formula” businesses (chains and franchises).
Economic development: Of course, the subsidies to big business in this category are not subtle or hidden. Greensboro shells out millions of dollars in tax incentives to try to get big businesses to locate here. The dirty little secret is that most of the time, these companies have already decided where they will locate based on factors critical to their business. All the tax break does is enrich them at taxpayer expense. A Small Business Advocate could push for a ban on tax incentives for any business with more than 50 employees or more than $10 million in revenue.
