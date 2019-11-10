The demise of Greens-boring is based in reality: It’s not a bad place to live, even for 20-somethings. A nice mix of shops, restaurants, bars and breweries makes downtown an attractive venue for those seeking a little recreation.
At the same time, Greensboro isn’t Las Vegas or New Orleans. How, then, to spice up the Gate City to compete with these heavyweights of American tourism? Do as they do: Allow open containers of alcohol in public places.
Shockingly, North Carolina leaves the regulation of open containers of beer and unfortified wine to local, city or county ordinances. (State laws prohibit open containers of the hard stuff.) Why not take advantage and market Greensboro as the “Sin City of the North Carolina Piedmont”?
I’m only half-kidding. Despite prohibitions dating back to biblical times, sin has always been a popular activity, especially among the college-age population that, despite the five colleges in town, doesn’t flock downtown on the weekends. And, in truth, it’s not self-evident that drinking beer in public is a sin. After all, Jesus turned water into wine in a semipublic setting.
During the recent North Carolina Folk Festival, I noticed a number of folks (including myself) walking around with a cup of beer or wine in their hand, committing no obvious crimes, and seeming to have a good time. Here’s my takeaway: When residents of Greensboro had the opportunity to walk the streets with alcohol, they took it and enjoyed it. Why not make this a regular possibility?
There are a few obvious objections, most of them, I think, easily addressed. First, lax open-container laws correlate positively with squalor, as anyone who’s dodged vomit in New Orleans can attest. Second, there would need to be an increased police presence to address the disorder public drunkenness can cause.
Allowing open containers 24/7 would, for these reasons, be a mistake. But a targeted window: 5-8 p.m. weekdays, 5-11 p.m. on weekends, say — would maximize benefits and minimize costs.
To elaborate on the benefits, alcohol production and consumption is a driver in the craft economy. Today, everyone (as opposed to no one a decade ago) knows what an IPA is, and in another 10 years we’ll all know about the kind of beer of which only the discriminating few are aware today. There’s such a thing as beer tourism, and we’d be fools not to take advantage of it. Like everybody else, we have our local breweries, but adding open container would maximize our brand identity in this area.
Second, open container would enhance our conception of public space. Currently, when you go downtown for a drink, you’re going to a business inside of whose walls that drink must be consumed. But going downtown for a drink and walking around with it — yes, this is a little metaphysical — means visiting a city that feels laid-back, even chill.
Third, and this the libertarian in me, who they hell are they to tell me I can’t drink a beer on the street? It’s legal in a bar or in my home, but if I go outside, it’s a Class 3 misdemeanor? This is classic H.L. Mencken Puritanism: the fear that someone, somewhere, is having fun.
Finally, people drink socially — including at the wedding in Cana of Galilee — because alcohol is a social lubricant. It loosens people up. At the Folk Festival, I had several conversations with total strangers holding beer or wine: an older couple (older than me, even) who had just moved to town, a mother with young children at the labor-intensive stage, I shudder to recall. We’ll never meet again, but these were good talks —the kind that remind you that there are a lot of good people out there.
Of course this will never happen. (Puritanism, in its various forms, is rampant, and if government can regulate something, it will.) But it should.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.