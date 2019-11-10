When I read about the $500,000 the city of Greensboro will spend to support a violence-reduction program, I thought: “That’s a mere pittance to pay for the damage you caused with your ill-advised zoning approvals.”
Approved unanimously by the City Council on Oct. 15, the money will be used to support Cure Violence, a Chicago-based program that uses the methods and strategies associated with disease intervention to attack violence.
The program will focus on specific neighborhoods where violence is rampant: Smith Homes, a public housing community located off Randleman Road, and neighborhoods along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
My issue here isn’t the program, although it obviously has worked so well in Chicago, said no one ever.
My issue is the things Greensboro continues to do to create areas where violence can incubate. When you make zoning decisions that put various types of businesses and low-income housing in the same neighborhoods, over and over and over, you are, in essence, creating neighborhoods where violence can grow and prosper.
Consider the Green Crest community, at the intersection of Randleman and Apple Ridge roads. The houses, estimated on Zillow, a real estate website, to sell for $110,000 to $162,000, are neat, three-bedroom, two-to-three-bathroom houses built in 2004.
Coming soon to the neighborhood’s entrance will be a 24-hour service station.
Add this to the useless shopping center across from Green Crest on Randleman Road that contains more vacant storefronts than actual stores, the used-car lot across the street, an already-existing service station and used-tire store within the block, and the plasma donation center less than a mile away, and you are doing all you can to reduce the value of homeowners’ property.
With the exception of the existing service station, all of these businesses came after the houses were built.
If the homeowners can’t sell their property, because they owe more than what the house is presently worth or are offered less than they paid, they wind up having to rent them out. Research shows that a high number of renters in a neighborhood tends to reduce property values, and decrease maintenance and upkeep.
Rental houses also can be filled with people who aren’t interested in building community because it isn’t their long-term home.
It may take years, but when this neighborhood goes down the drain, they can thank the city leaders of this time for the zoning decisions they made.
I’m not a person who advocates for no zoning at all. What I keep being bothered with is that when new housing is constructed, especially on the south side, the city does little to support building these developing communities.
After the single-family houses are built, in comes a developer wanting to build low-income housing. Developers claim they pick this side of town because of low land prices. Well, the land is valued as such because the city keeps allowing various unsavory entities to locate nearby. You get what you keep voting for.
I’m suggesting that in various growing single-family housing communities, the city create an Enhancing-Communities Zone allowing select businesses to locate nearby.
What might be included in the zone could be a dry cleaners, a grocery store — and I mean a real grocery store, not a convenience store mimicking as a grocery store — a day care center — those things that help make the community a thriving, surviving community.
This would stop the proliferation of bingo parlors, plasma donation centers, low-income housing, parking-lot restaurants and such, from all locating in one place.
We aren’t fighting a Trader Joe’s; we are against another “internet cafe.”
Not only would this help homeowners, but it would also help the city as the value of these homes continued to grow, so would the money the owners put in the city coffers.
And rather than having to spend money to curb violence, that money could be better spent creating the kind and quality of communities all of us want to live in.
We’re not asking for a half-million dollars. We just want our elected officials to make good, sound zoning decisions about what should and should not be located in some of our communities.
This problem isn’t above you. You can do this.
