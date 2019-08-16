As principals united in our devotion to serving the more than 14,000 students and families who attend school in High Point, we are proud to be a part of the Guilford County Schools under the leadership of our superintendent, Dr. Sharon L. Contreras. The GCS school district is the third-largest in North Carolina and the 47th largest in the United States.
Sadly, our excitement about the start of a new school year is being overshadowed by Mayor Jay R. Wagner’s surprise announcement recently regarding the future of Guilford’s schools located in High Point. Embedded in the mayor’s remarks during his State of the City address was the implication that we are failing to educate High Point’s children well. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Public schools reflect the communities in which they exist. The poverty rate in High Point represents some of the most concentrated poverty in Guilford County and in North Carolina. We feel and see the impact of extreme poverty in the faces of our students every day. Our core business is teaching and learning and, though as educators we try, we cannot be expected to resolve all the issues our students face. Our students are impacted by adverse childhood experiences including racism, poverty, poor housing, hunger, violence and joblessness.
As educators, we believe passionately in the power of great public schools to make a positive difference in the lives of children and young people. We also recognize that our schools don’t operate in a vacuum. Family income, parent/guardian educational levels and our community’s economic status have a significant impact. Our schools need more tangible assistance and partnerships, not more criticism from those in leadership. We need better public policies and authentic economic development that address systemic and structural inequities so our children and families can thrive. And we need more resources allocated to GCS to remove barriers to learning. We also need our leaders to advocate for better pay for our teachers and support staff. GCS ranks ninth in the state in teacher supplements. City leadership should be advocating to county officials for increasing teacher pay in lieu of exploring secession from GCS at the very time when our schools are making unprecedented change and progress.
While we are committed to transforming High Point students’ learning and life outcomes and will bravely strive toward that goal, we cannot achieve this on our own. If we could, we would have done so long ago. As proud principals in Guilford County who enthusiastically serve High Point schools, we stand determined and ready to work together with our elected leaders and business and faith community to benefit all our children and their families. Consequently, the 25 of us will encourage our faculties, our staffs, our families and our friends to support leaders at every level who support education in word and deed.