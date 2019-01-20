Everywhere we go lately, the conversation eventually gets around to the crisis at Bennett College. Facing loss of its accreditation, the 146-year-old institution has sounded the emergency bell. Numerous national personalities and media outlets, as well as alumnae and other supporters, have brought attention to the crisis.
Thus far, these efforts have netted Bennett $1.5 million of the $5 million needed by Feb. 1 to assure SACS, the accrediting agency, that Bennett can sustain itself.
Bennett, like so many other small educational institutions, has struggled financially since the great recession. Yet, no one, including the accrediting agency, has found any academic issues with Bennett, as it continues to do its job of preparing young women for leadership positions and successful lives.
We know the jobs of the future will require more education and that our future is dependent on preparing a competitive workforce. Otherwise, we risk losing our place as the world’s leading economy. Thus, it is more important than ever for institutions like Bennett College to provide a high-quality higher education to our young people.
The concern of some seems to be whether supporting Bennett College financially at this time is an investment or a bailout. This is a question that made us think back to Bennett’s origins.
After the Civil War, the Methodist church had a commitment to help educate newly freed slaves. Bennett College was founded in what is now St. Matthews United Methodist Church here in our city. The parishioners were joined in raising money for the school by a New York philanthropist, Lyman Bennett, who donated $10,000.
Bennett, who became the school’s namesake, believed in education and what is now Bennett College and, therefore, made an investment — not a bailout.
If Lyman Bennett could see what he saw in 1873, surely we ought to be able to see that today’s Bennett College needs our support and our funds so it can continue to prepare young women for their future and that of our community, state and nation.
At a time when the speaker of the U.S. House is a woman, when a historic number of women were recently elected to Congress, when women have sounded the alarm against sexual harassment and discrimination, and when women are at the helm of some of the country’s largest corporations, there is absolutely a need for Bennett College.
Bennett has educated women of local and national prominence, including former Greensboro Mayor Yvonne Johnson, Miller Brewery manager and first female brewmaster in the U.S. Patricia Henry, and Emmy Award-winning producer Susie Powell.
Moreover, Bennett contributes $36 million annually to the local economy and attracts some of America’s best and brightest women to our community.
Now, Bennett College needs our support. Yet, you may ask: What will Bennett do differently? Hasn’t it been here before?
To answer these questions, Bennett’s Board of Trustees has established a “Bennett College Re-Engineering Committee,” composed of individuals who understand the need to educate young women for key roles in our society. Some members of the committee are: Martin Eakes (CEO, Self-Help); Dr. James H. Johnson (UNC-Chapel Hill professor); Joyce H. Johnson (Beloved Community Center); Esther Silver Parker (former AT&T New Jersey president); two alumnae, Dr. Bernadette Watts and Dr. Sharrelle Barber (daughter of former state NAACP President William Barber) and Tom Ross (president emeritus of the UNC System). The committee will work to develop a “turnaround” plan for the college and a plan to ensure a sustainable, successful future for an important Greensboro institution. The committee’s focus is to help Bennett strengthen its competitive academic offerings, increase its operational efficiencies and position the college for long-term sustainability.
Bennett College is an important part of our community’s history and future. Just like Lyman Bennett, we believe Bennett is worthy of an investment in her future. It is time we stood together to support it.