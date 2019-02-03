How the “other half” lives.
I’ve heard this phrase too many times: a reference to the neighborhood over there, to the houses on the south side of the tracks, to the people to whom we give our charity.
America has always been careful to not know too much about the other half: We have built our cities, neighborhoods and schools in ways to avoid uncomfortable contact, to keep each other in some far-away, mysterious shroud that obscures inequity.
It comes as no surprise, then, that some Americans are painfully obtuse about the lives of others.
“Who’s living that they’re not going to make it to the next paycheck?” asked Rep. Scott Perry at the onset of the partial federal shutdown.
This isn’t even about the other half. This is about most of us.
Seventy-eight percent of full-time workers in this country live paycheck to paycheck, with 56 percent saying that they were overwhelmed by debt. The federal government shutdown highlighted what most of us already knew: It is more common than not to be barely making it in America.
Missing two paychecks caused federal employees’ carefully balanced budgets to spin out of control. They were left asking landlords for rent extensions and renegotiating their student loans. A five-week month like January is always tricky even with a paycheck: You let the phone get shut off in favor of the heating bill.
A few weeks into the shutdown, a Triad news station hosted a financial planner who daftly suggested that impacted families “make a list of their basic needs” and “cut out the rest,” as if nearly 80 percent of Americans just spend too much money at Chuckie Cheese.
A month into the shutdown, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross was asked if he knew that federal employees were having to turn to food pantries. “Well, I know they are, and I don’t really quite understand why,” he said. He suggested they take out loans.
I have spent most of my adult life working with people and communities in desperate poverty — the bone-aching poverty that is accompanied by apartment fires because you were heating with the oven; the gut-wrenching poverty where you trade your body for a room for the night; the intergenerational poverty that is laid in baby’s bassinets in the form of underfunded schools, collect calls from prison, and grocery stores with wilted lettuce and M&Ms.
The hardship faced by federal workers and the 78 percent may not feel this concentrated or poignant — it is a more subtle creep.
Outwardly many of these families live comfortably in decent housing, with transportation available and all the utilities on.
But if there is anything I have learned from more than a decade of working with people in poverty is that the relative security of the working and lower middle class is not a very long string to unravel.
Only a few weeks ago I helped a mother unload suitcases and a pack-n-play from her van as she moved into a pay-by-the-week motel. It only took one income taking up with another woman, two missed mortgage payments, and three months for her to end up here.
An alternator or an appendectomy can derail a family for months. More than half of U.S. workers cannot save $100 a month after meeting their basic needs — meaning a broken water heater can eliminate years worth of savings in an afternoon. The interest rate for living in near-poverty is very, very high.
Homeless-to-Harvard stories are the super blue-blood moons of our economic system. Our region of North Carolina has some of the lowest rates of social and economic mobility: Charlotte has ranked with the lowest mobility rate of all the nation’s cities, and Forsyth County has ranked with lowest out of all the counties. It takes only a few short weeks or months to fall down the economic ladder, but a long time to never to climb it back up.
Working-class families know they are racking up debt on a car that is breaking down. To these families, even when you play your cards right, the economy is always upside-down.
If this economy is not working for the majority of people living within it, then who is it for?
The unemployment rate is at its lowest in decades and the economy, by all accounts, is strong and growing, but the majority of families in our country live tenuously at best.
When I was a younger woman, I was a loud campus radical, interested in how we can create alternative economic models that better work for our communities. I am older and wiser now, with years of experience working and raising a family under my belt.
This experience and hearing the stories of thousands of people struggling in America has only strengthened my resolve: It is time to use our imaginations.
Another world is possible.