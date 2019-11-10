I walk my son to the school bus stop every morning. He is 12 and is probably going to ask me to stop doing this soon, so I’m soaking it in now. I also wave goodbye as he gets on the bus. For now, he still waves, too.
I worry about him at school. I worry that, in our hurried evenings making dinner and getting homework done, he has missed an assignment or I have forgotten to sign a form. I worry that he won’t have clean pants in his drawer and he will go to school wearing shorts in November. But mostly I worry about his safety: Will he be bullied? Will he be knocked down, caught between kids fighting? And I worry about The Big One: the Sandy Hook, Columbine, Parkland one.
Teachers, administrators and parents are rightly concerned about school safety, but because it is such an emotional issue it can be manipulated as a dog whistle for other agendas. This appears to be the case with a recent petition that opposes a change suggested by the Guilford County Board of Education’s policy committee.
The committee’s proposal adds an appeals process for short-term suspensions. Under the change, a suspended student’s parent or guardian could appeal to the principal or the principal’s supervisor based on a certain set of criteria spelled out in the proposal. Families also could appeal to a designee of the superintendent. Students who pose danger or significant disruption to the learning environment would not be allowed to attend school during the appeals process, but if the review found the suspension was unwarranted, the infraction would be removed from the student’s record — documents that are commonly sought by the military and colleges.
How suspensions are handled matters. It matters to students, to families and to our community as a whole.
A 2017 Groundwater Analysis presented to GCS found significant racial disparities in student discipline. Specifically, black students are four times as likely to receive in-school suspensions and seven times as likely to receive out-of-school suspensions as white students. Further, the number of instructional days that black students lost because of disciplinary measures (six days on average) far exceeds the days lost by white students (just under four days on average). By every measure, the student’s race is a contributing factor to this disparity, as this pattern held firm regardless of gender or disability status, the report found. The report is buttressed by data from the State Board of Education: During the 2017-18 school year, black students received 73.6% of the short-term suspensions and white students received 11.2% of them. However, the school system’s overall population is 40.7% black and 32.5% white.
The policy committee did not articulate whether the proposed changes were intended to mitigate this disparity, but the creators of the “Take Back Our Schools” petition made it clear they thought it was.
“It is imperative to understand one point … decreasing the racial-suspension gap only widens the academic achievement gap,” the petition reads, while also mentioning “black on black crime” and opportunistically referencing the Parkland, Fla., shooting (which was committed by a white former student) — both unprincipled non sequiturs to the due process proposal.
Every parent wants safe schools for our children. But safety is not the sole dominion of white families.
To some of us, danger looks like the unknown or a stranger, but to others its a demonstrable bias or the sneaking feeling that a system was not made for them. For many families, due process is a form of safety. That is why due process is foundational to our nation’s concept of justice and why it is so important to include in our schools’ disciplinary procedures. An appeals process would help ensure that student records do not wrongfully bind their future successes.
From homeless shelters to court advocacy, I have worked in anti-violence and anti-poverty nonprofits for nearly 20 years: In other words, I have worked on the other end of children given up on too soon. While the policy committee should be forward-looking, we as a community cannot discuss this issue as if we have no relevant collective history. Today, Guilford County’s public schools remain highly segregated to the detriment of all our children. It took 17 years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Brown decision in 1954 for this county to comply, and white parents continued to fight redistricting and busing under the guise of school choice, neighborhood control and, yes, school safety, well into the late 1990s. In this way, arguing against oversight and even the name “Take Back Our Schools” harkens of a dark past better taught in history class.
We’re right to be concerned about our schools, but blaming children or denying them due process is an incredible dereliction of our responsibilities as adults. We have so grossly failed to finance our public schools that we have truncated what is best about education and become collectively less aspirational. Teachers and administrators do not want to suspend students; they want to teach them. One of the top demands of the recent teacher walkouts is for more support staff, including mental health professionals and caseworkers who could help mitigate difficult situations. When I worked in school counseling, we often said children are the emotional barometer of a family’s health. Likewise, I believe that how we speak of our children and to what degree we prioritize their education is a good measure of our societal health.
I have big dreams for my child. I need a school environment that works not only for him, but for all children. My child’s success will be the success of his entire generation, and these kids have weighty tasks in front of them. They will need to reverse a rapidly changing natural environment. They will need to restructure an unsustainable economy. They will need to reframe civic priorities toward justice. They will need to re-imagine a moral and ethical center rooted in equity.
In everything we do, we need to teach them accordingly. That’s why I hope the school board will vote to approve the policy committee’s proposal on Tuesday. I will be there asking that they do and I know I will not be alone.
Telling our children that racial disparities are inevitable, or worse, necessary, or telling them that self-advocacy through an appeals process is something they do not deserve, shows them we have given up not only on our own aspirations, but on the promise of education.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.