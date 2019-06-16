“I actually make good wages now,” my neighbor tells me. He’s gotten on as a foreman at a fencing company where he is leading a crew six days a week. “But we are still losing it. We just couldn’t make it all work.”
He is talking about the house he rents. He and his kids are loading bedding, lamps, a plastic tub of dishes into our other neighbor’s pickup. A lot will have to be left behind; the entire family is moving into his sister’s two-bedroom apartment.
Despite a booming economy and the lowest unemployment rate in 50 years, neighborhoods such as mine remain pockmarked by curbside piles of mattresses and children’s toys — the telltale signs of evictions.
My neighbor’s situation is not surprising to me and it should not be news to you: Wages have not kept up with the cost of living and families cannot afford their basic needs even on working-class wages. If you have never watched a day-labor crew shovel the contents of a home onto a curb, then you’ve only managed to skim the surface of America.
I’ve worked in anti-poverty movements and nonprofits for nearly 20 years and it is clear that the official poverty line ($25,750 a year for a family of four) is woefully inadequate. The current line is still determined by the same formula established generations ago: How much Americans spent on groceries in 1955. Our grocery stores, of course, have changed a lot since 1955. And so have we.
Today, Americans spend much less of our overall income on food then we did in the 1950s, but the threshold doesn’t account for why. It’s not because we are eating less or that food prices have dropped. Instead, it’s because other expenses are eating our budgets: Housing costs that consume half our paychecks, child care costs that make it nearly foolish to hold a job, utility bills that increase every time the power company spills coal ash or starts a forest fire.
According to the United Way, 43% of U.S. families can’t afford their basic needs. While unemployment may be low, 66% of U.S. jobs pay less than $20 an hour. A recent CNBC poll found that 23% of Americans use a credit card to cover their most Maslowian needs. So, while my neighbor may have made it to foreman, all his raise did for him was cut him off the assistance he actually still desperately needed.
The situation in the United States has become so dire that the U.N. Human Rights Council dispatched a special rapporteur last year to study the 40 million people in America who live in poverty, the 18.5 million who live in extreme poverty and the 5 million who live in absolute poverty. The resulting report determined that poverty in America was undermining human rights.
For those of us who don’t live in places where we have to navigate around the discarded lives of our neighbors piled up on the sidewalk, the U.N. report was a wake-up call. For those of us who do, it was an affirmation. Regardless, it was clear something must be done. Even the Trump administration took note.
The administration has now floated a new idea to reduce poverty: Redefine it away.
The proposal would change how inflation is calculated into the official definition of poverty and, as a result, would lower the poverty line. With this change, fewer families would be considered “poor” and fewer would qualify for assistance, without creating any change in their circumstances or opportunity. While the administration insists it is merely interested in modernizing the poverty threshold (as activists have been requesting for decades), it is not unwarranted to see this as the administration’s latest salvo against people struggling the hardest.
The proposal inhabits the same landscape as the recent attacks on housing and food assistance and stands in stark contrast to the administration’s 2017 tax law, which gave new and substantial benefits to high-income households. The combined effect of these policies appears to be designed to exacerbate, not alleviate, inequality. It is almost as if poverty might be seen as a financial opportunity by some people.
Both major political parties are guilty of minimizing and obscuring poverty as individual pathology instead of understanding it as a significant indicator of the infirmity of our nation. Defining away poverty does not change the conditions that Americans are living in, nor does it mask an impending collapse.
I do not know if America is better described as a very rich poor country or a very poor rich country, but I do know that our life expectancy is declining, our incarceration rate is increasing and our upward trajectory as a nation of prosperity and moral aptitude appears to be over. And I do know that the current economic “boom” is not loud enough to be heard around the world, nor even in significant swaths of my own city.
There are real and tangible fault lines shaking in American society, and redefining where they are won’t make them go away.