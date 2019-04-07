Michael Joseph Roberto of Greensboro had been working for several years on a book maintaining that fascism began to take root in the United States during the “so-called prosperous” 1920s and the Great Depression of the 1930s. Then Donald Trump surprised him and most other Americans by winning the presidency in 2016.
In Roberto’s eyes, Trump’s election confirmed and gave urgency to the ideas driving his book.
“I was working on this book and seeing what I called fascist processes here already at work — the polarization of wealth and poverty, the increased racism, the general dysfunction. … And then Trump got elected, and everything that I was talking about in the book became crystallized,” Roberto said in a recent interview. “It’s kind of a strange thing that it worked out this way.”
Trump’s election made it clear to him, he said, “that what was happening now was embryonic in the 1920s and 1930s.
“The bottom line is that it’s about the power of monopolies. It’s about the power of great financial institutions. It’s the power of Wall Street.”
With Trump’s unexpected election spurring him on, Roberto completed the book.
“The Coming of the American Behemoth: The Origins of Fascism in the United States, 1920-1940” was published late in 2018 by Monthly Review Press in New York. The book is well-researched and -written, packed with historical information. Its 463 pages include extensive notes and an index.
Now Roberto is hoping to persuade a range of people, not just academics, to read and think about his book. America, he said, is at a critical juncture.
He believes that understanding the roots of what he considers a peculiarly American form of fascism is essential to knowing how to combat it.
“We must understand this history now to understand what’s happening and prevent a disaster in which we lose our democracy because the people who are destroying it are doing so in the name of democracy,” he said.
Drawing on people who wrote in the 1930s and 1940s, Roberto’s book sets out to show that fascism in the United States looks very different from our images of it — images from Mussolini’s Italy and Hitler’s Germany.
Instead, fascism in this country has been promoted by “those who so cleverly and deceitfully clothed themselves in true Americanism so they might conceal their own nefarious ends,” he says. Fascism here plays on Americans’ basic beliefs that the United States is the “beacon of democracy” and that fascism is something that could never happen here. After all, he said, we know that we fought World War II to defeat fascism.
The danger of what he believes is a uniquely American form of capitalism, in which the wealthy “ruling class” — the finance capitalists — works to establish a “capitalist dictatorship within the framework of liberal democracy.”
Fascism here wraps itself in extreme patriotism, “America First” rhetoric and Christianity, he says, making people think its leaders are promoting democracy even as their policies are enabling wealthy capitalists to take power and control from the majority of Americans. The gap between the rich and everyone else is growing as ownership and power are increasingly concentrated in the hands of a few.
Roberto retired in 2016 as an associate professor of contemporary world history at N.C. A&T, where he started in 1997 as an adjunct and became a full-time member of the faculty after completing his Ph.D. at Boston College in 2001.
He came to Greensboro in 1980, having met and married a local woman while he was a percussionist with a band in Florida. They eventually divorced, but he stayed in Greensboro to be near their children.
Back in the 1980s, Roberto worked for a while as a journalist at the Carolina Peacemaker, an African-American weekly newspaper, before moving over to the News & Record, first as an intern and then as a copy editor. He stayed at the News & Record until 1994.
“The Coming of the American Behemoth” got its start as a book project with a friend and fellow N.C. A&T professor, Gregory Meyerson. The two planned to make the case that the American empire was in a crisis “that had within it the seed of fascist development.”
When Meyerson became interested in a different project, Roberto took the first two chapters of their book and built on them in his own effort to show the historical background of what’s happening now.
He draws on the works of writers in the 1930s and 1940s and even cautionary statements from President Franklin Roosevelt. “This history that was being written then got buried by later historians, especially liberal historians, who believed fascism could never happen here,” he said.
Now, as he’s traveling the U.S. and Canada to promote the book, Roberto hopes that he can persuade people to read what he’s written. He is, he readily concedes, a leftist and a socialist, “But I believe in the power of democracy. I want us to recover democracy, to build a new sense of what democracy means in the 21st century.
“I wrote this book because I think that everything that is happening now threatens what we believe in — we believe in it, but we don’t understand how it’s being subverted in the name of democracy.”
“As an historian, when you decide to do this kind of work, you’re not writing for other historians, you’re writing for the public,” he said. “What motivates you is to get this out before the public, so the public can make up its own mind. I believe there are millions of people in this country who are capable of making sound decisions if they have the material they need to make the decisions.
“Read this and then make up your own mind, then ask yourself, now that as I know this as a citizen, what do I do with it?”