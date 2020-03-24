Let us not forget the polio epidemic of the 1950s
For those who weren’t around or have forgotten, polio was just as scary and deadly as the COVID-19 back then because it was new, and we weren’t prepared at all. It was something no one knew anything about. There was no vaccine and no cure for this infection, and it took time to identify, name, and establish guidelines for testing, before they come up with vaccine.
As Wikipedia notes: “At its peak in the 1940s and 1950s, polio would paralyze or kill more than half a million people worldwide every year.
“In children, paralysis due to polio occurs in 1 in 1,000 cases, while in adults, paralysis occurs in 1 in 75 cases. By 1950, the peak age incidence of paralytic poliomyelitis in the United States shifted from infants to children ages 5 to 9 years; about one-third of the cases were reported in persons older than 15. Accordingly, the rate of paralysis and death due to polio infection also increased during this time.
In the United States, the 1952 polio epidemic was the worst outbreak in the nation’s history, and was credited with heightening parents’ fears of the disease and focusing public awareness on the need for a vaccine. Of the 57,628 cases reported that year 3,145 died and 21,269 were left with mild to disabling paralysis.”
There are people living today who still bear the scars of having had polio more than 50 years ago. My wife, Gladys, had polio as a child and was confined to the polo hospital in Greensboro for a period of time. Luckily, one day Gladys was able to stand and walk out of the hospital with no crippling effects.
Like everyone else who lived in the ’50s, I know the fear polio caused. Even people in the same families contracted polio. Polio did not discriminate, and this grim reaper took its toll on the younger generation. We were afraid to leave our yards to play with the kids on the same block, or, even to play with the kids next door.
Seeing pictures of people in iron lungs and wearing metal leg braces made people more aware of doing those things we were told to do ... mainly cleanliness.
Health officials were just as much in the dark as we were. Most of us couldn’t afford a TV or even a newspaper back then and that alone created even fear and anxiety. There was no internet and social media back then, so national guidelines and updates weren’t available to the general public like they are today.
The March of Dimes was really a lifesaver during the polio epidemic. I remember going to the Ritz Theater and having the movie stop and the song “You Will Never Walk Alone” would start playing. They would roll an iron lung down the aisle, and people would throw money in it. Chills would run through me as I heard men and women crying out of fear of the unknown and the lives of their children.
Today, we are in for a long, bumpy scary road ahead as the world deals with COVID-19. However, we cannot let fear turn into hysteria. I am seeing selfishness and self-preservation overtake common sense.
I have seen people verbally attacking workers in grocery stores simply because they didn’t have toilet paper on the shelves. It’s sad to see people let fear drive them to prioritizing toilet paper as a survival need.
God created the perfect world for us. It had no disease or suffering. Just look at what we have done to it. Disrespect for our environment has put us on the brink of mass destruction, and ignorance now trumps common sense.
God and science are not the enemy as some would have us believe. One thing is for sure: We don’t know how long God will tolerate us damaging his creation — the heavens and the Earth. God, please have mercy on us and just maybe we will become better custodians of your world when COVID-19 is eradicated.
