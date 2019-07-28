Last month, I began walking dogs at the Guilford County Animal Shelter.
It has been both a rewarding and a heartbreaking routine.
Since the future of a new shelter has been on the forefront of the Guilford County commissioners’ agenda, I want to share my impressions of the current shelter, the people who work there and the guests who come there looking for a pet.
At the last Board of Commissioners’ meeting (which I attended), there was concern about the need for additional employees to get the shelter ready for opening at noon when workers begin their shifts at 8:30 a.m. Why the 31/2-hour gap?
I’ll tell you why. I arrive at 8:30 a.m. and begin walking dogs. Since you can only walk one dog at a time, that equates to about 10 dogs in the four hours I am there.
Sometimes there are close to 200 dogs that need to be walked. Usually, there are about six other workers. Dogs only get about 15-20 minutes outside before they have to be returned to their kennels, so each worker can get the next ones. Many of these dogs have been “holding it” for 12-14 hours because most of them try their best not to mess up their “home.”
As for the people who are looking for a pet, I have some words of advice: Be patient and look beyond the barking and jumping dogs. They are not being aggressive. They want to get out and meet you. When I first went to the shelter looking for a dog, I had the same impression. It is loud and sometimes intimidating with all the jumping dogs, but now that I am volunteering, I only see loving animals that want to show you how smart they are.
Almost all of the dogs I walk know basic commands and for a treat will sit over and over again. All they want to do is please.
True, some of them are matted, dirty and even missing fur, but that should not detract from what they can become with a good bath and a lot of love.
My challenge is twofold: To the commissioners, as Atticus Finch said, “You never truly understand a person until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.” Spend one day at the shelter from 8:30 a.m. to noon just to see what it takes to run this operation. You will have a better understanding of the workers who meet this deadline every day to be ready for the public. It is exhausting, and I only volunteer three to four times a week.
These employees give 100% without any accolades from a community that so carelessly discards dogs and cats too often like trash. We should be ashamed!
The workers and animals deserve more staff in addition to an updated, inviting facility.
Second, we are a county of more than 500,000. Why are there so few volunteers?
Residents, call the shelter and volunteer to walk dogs, who through no fault of their own, are forced to spend time in concrete kennels, longing for a home.
Even better, go to the shelter and adopt these dogs and cats. You will find unconditional love.