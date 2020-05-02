We all know how quickly and dramatically our worlds changed when COVID-19 arrived in Guilford County.
When your world is the Guilford County Schools (GCS), the size of that change is something few of us can imagine. How do you begin to serve 73,000 students remotely?
With 65% of GCS students qualifying for free or reduced-price lunches, the nutrition needs alone for more than 45,000 students are monumental.
“I’ll be there!”
This was the consistent and immediate response to a late-night request on March 14 for community partners to join leadership from GCS in finding new ways to address the health needs and the well-being of students as schools had to close their doors.
At the outset, staff from a wide range of community partners worked long hours alongside staff from the school system to figure out how to make help happen. As previously reported in the local media, more than 500,000 meals had already been served by April 10.
With school buildings now closed for the rest of the year, GCS is continuing to distribute an average of 39,000 meals each day through 61 school-based “Grab and Go” sites and 62 mobile feeding sites.
More than 900 members of the school system’s staff — nutrition workers, bus drivers and custodians — are part of this daily process of preparation, transportation and distribution.
Weekend food bags are being given out at 44 GCS Grab and Go sites with the help of local food nonprofits and volunteers. Beyond the schools, students and their families are being served by both longstanding and newly created opportunities for free hot meals, produce and shelf-stable items.
At the same time, GCS teachers and administrators have tackled the daunting task of a complete transition to remote learning — requiring both in-home devices and access to the internet for every student. Students in more than 9,000 households have nothing but a cellphone to use for their schoolwork.
Guilford Education Alliance is raising funds and working with Technology for the Future to provide 10,000 laptops for those families. Each week, principals, counselors and social workers call students and parents and provide drive-thru pick-ups at schools and deliver laptops to students at home — all to ensure that learning continues.
May 4-8 is National Teacher Appreciation Week. Please join us in saying a big, “THANK YOU!” to the teachers and staff — bus drivers, principals, cafeteria workers, leadership and custodians — in the Guilford County Schools who continue to put the needs of children in our community first in this chaotic time.
With the support of this community, they have made a pivot of epic proportions. Let’s continue to support them, along with the community partners who have stepped up to pull off this giant task.
Take a moment to thank a teacher, cafeteria worker, bus driver, principal, social worker or custodian.
Send them an email. Post a message of gratitude on social media. Volunteer your time to aid the effort. Join us in recognizing the huge scale and importance of the work of Guilford County Schools does in both “typical” and “atypical” times.
And let’s also remember these efforts when it comes time for the rest of the community to step up to the ballot box and provide adequate facilities and resources for our public schools.
