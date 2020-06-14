Bottom Lines (formerly called Counterpoints) are reader-generated columns that are longer than letters but shorter than op-eds. They provide a platform for readers to react to articles in the News & Record, especially other columns and editorials. Bottom Lines also allow readers to address other issues that may require more space than a letter. The length limit is 350 words. Because space is more limited for Bottom Lines than for letters, the bar for acceptance also is higher. So Bottom Line submissions are more likely to be rejected than letters. Finally, Bottom Lines cannot rebut letters because that would constitute an uneven exchange. Only letters may react to letters.
