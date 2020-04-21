Child abuse does not stop during a pandemic. And our efforts to build resiliency can’t, either.
In the era of physical distancing, many of us find that we are struggling to stay home — our safe haven. But what happens if the danger is at home?
What if, instead of the being plagued by coronavirus, you are also plagued by violence and abuse within your family?
For many, going out into the community provides their sense of safety, their reprieve. Under the necessary stay-at-home orders, thousands of children face an increased risk of abuse and neglect.
Fifty out of every 1,000 children in Guilford County are assessed for abuse or neglect per year, according to the NC Child Guilford County 2018 N.C. Data Card. One out of four U.S. girls and one out of 13 boys will be sexually assaulted by the time they graduate high school, costing more than $9.3 billion in economic burden, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
We know these startling statistics, as a Greensboro-based nonprofit providing free mental and behavioral health services and victim advocacy. But, the broader community remains unaware of crisis levels of violence that local children experience.
Under this pandemic, the pressure on children is growing. The Kellin Foundation is seeing an increase in referrals for care, in the severity of cases we treat, and the needs of our clients.
April is nationally recognized as Child Abuse Prevention Month and partners across Guilford are working to raise awareness about what children and families need to be safe and well.
We work year-round to prevent child abuse and neglect and make sure children grow up in safe, stable, nurturing homes and communities by providing services to assess children’s mental health needs, help kids heal, and support and guide parents. Most of our clients get this help free of charge, so there is no financial barrier to these critical services.
Under the pandemic, we’ve moved our services to a virtual platform so we can continue to reach the most vulnerable. Our staff is working diligently to ensure that physical distance does not mean social and emotional distance.
We’re asking Guilford County to stand with us to promote child well-being this April, and beyond. Here’s how:
• As humans, we need human connection. Dr. Matt Hertenstein, an experimental psychologist at DePauw University, has scientifically proven that human connection reduces cortisol, a stress hormone that can impact our mental health. So connect virtually. Set up virtual hangouts or playdates. Check up on the children in your life, even if you can’t see them in person.
- Shift expectations and priorities to place emphasis on what gives you meaning, purpose or fulfillment. Taking care of adults is one way that we can take care of children.
- Know the signs of abuse. These can include signs of physical abuse (unexplained injuries, seeming frightened of parents, changes in eating or sleeping habits), neglect (lacking food or medical care, dirty with body odor, unsupervised), sexual abuse (difficulty walking or sitting, nightmares, unusual sexual behavior), and emotional abuse (overly compliant, extremely passive or aggressive, delay in development, depression or suicidal thoughts). See a list at www.childwelfare.gov/pubpdfs/whatiscan.pdf
- If you see something, say something. Essential safety nets for children — like teachers, ministers, and friends — are gone right now. It might be a neighbor who hears or sees something concerning. Call: Guilford County Child Protective Services (336-641-3795) or the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline (1-800-4-A-CHILD).
- Plant a pinwheel. The pinwheel is the national symbol of child abuse prevention. If you sponsor a Kellin Foundation pinwheel, every dollar you spend goes directly to supporting children in the the Guilford County community. Sponsor at www.kellinfoundation.org.
Every child deserves to grow up safe and well. We will continue to use our voices to stir up hope and healing in a time of uncertainty.
Will you stand with us?
