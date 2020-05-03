Swept away on a snow-covered field while returning home, Dr. Yuri Zhivago (Omar Sharif) finds himself kidnapped and conscripted into the Communist Army as a field doctor treating the ravages of war during the Bolshevik Revolution.
Raised in an aristocratic family, he has never imagined the violent realities that he will witness for the next two years.
He yearns to return to writing poems of love which will eventually make him famous.
But his oath of medicine gives him the will to do his job as a surgeon and diagnostician for the Bolsheviks.
So he waits and suffers until he can make his retreat to the world he thinks he knows — although he’ll soon discover that all of that has changed.
I find myself today in my own Dr. Zhivago moment.
So I look to him, and other fictional doctors whom I have idolized over my life, for inspiration and guidance, to survive things I’d have never seen before but that now appear familiar:
- Dr. Mead (Harry Davenport), the surgeon in “Gone With The Wind,” who leaves his privileged life and bears witness to wholesale slaughter during the Civil War in the South.
In one of the most iconic shots in film history, the camera slowly pans out to reveal the enormity of casualties the South has suffered in the attack on Atlanta.
Mead is focused, determined and unflappable as he makes his rounds in a train depot, desperately trying to make sense of the unimaginable.
With no drugs, little assistance and limited equipment, he perseveres, as his medical training has taught him.
- Dr. Leonard “Bones” McCoy of “Star Trek” (Deforest Kelly), traveling where no man has gone before, where he confronts viruses, parasites and life forms no man has ever seen before.
He is always focused on his job, caring for the crew of the USS Enterprise with 23rd century technology.
But it’s old-fashioned critical thinking and medical commonsense, plus his unwavering belief in scientific principle, that he ultimately calls on to protect the welfare of his crew as the Enterprise ventures deeper and deeper into unknown space.
- “Trapper” John McIntyre (Elliott Gould), the fictional hero of the Korean War M*A*S*H unit who ventures into hell on earth to apply his talents in thoracic surgery.
- He treats the wounded with a blend of expertise, confidence, a sense of humor — and, of course, a jar of olives for his martinis.
- Again, he is someone who has left a privileged life, literally dropped into a combat zone to manage some of the most complicated trauma cases inflicted by war. Questioning authority, finding some solace in his camaraderie with fellow soldiers, he does his duty, wishing all along that some sense of normalcy would soon return.
I commiserate with my fictional doctor heroes, all of whom are thrust into worlds of senseless death.
And I call on my abilities and experience to give me the confidence to go to work every day and do what I’ve been trained to do: to not question the horror or pity of a situation but to continue to provide aid to the sick and needy, as best I can.
We all do this every day, not in a quest to be heroes but out of a sense of duty. We ask for no thank-you’s for the job we do for our patients — to treat and comfort, in the midst of a pandemic’s attack on humanity.
This is our Zhivago moment. And we will carry on.
