When we debate the question of Confederate monuments, are we actually debating race?
Consider this evidence:
Last Sunday, about 300 activists from the Triad and Triangle gathered in Graham to protest Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson’s $23 million contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Protesters drew parallels between ICE actions and the holocaust by waving pictures of people who have died in ICE custody and placing six coffins in the road with signs reading “ICE out of Alamance.”
About three blocks away, deputies encircled the Confederate Memorial that stands outside of the Alamance County Courthouse. According to the sheriff, deputies have been on heightened alert to guard the statue for the past year because of the actions that removed the monuments in nearby counties.
It was interesting that a demonstration about immigration prompted concerns about protecting a Confederate memorial, a symbol more and more activists and some politicians are identifying as a symbol of white supremacy. Other politicians are clamoring to preserve the monuments as evidenced by our own N.C. legislature.
Either way, what is not happening often enough is informed, widespread open public discourse about the merits of removing the statues versus the merits of leaving them in place versus the merits of somehow contextualizing their existence.
A recent Elon University poll shows some interesting trends. For instance, 44% of respondents think that the Civil War was fought over slavery, and 48% think it was over states’ rights. Thus, there is about an even split among North Carolinians about the “Lost Cause” narrative.
But look how that difference influences people’s attitudes about whether the monuments should be removed from public property. Among those who think slavery caused the war, 45% think the monuments should stay on government property, and 55% think they should be removed. Among those who think that the war was about states’ rights, the percentage jumps to 83% who want them to remain on government property, and only 17% who want them removed.
It is unclear from the poll whether the 48% of folks who think that states’ rights were the cause of the war would care if they knew that an overwhelming majority of historians agrees that the war was indeed about slavery. Most likely not, since people’s position on this issue (and most issues, according to people who study opinion formation) appear less driven by facts than by feelings.
Most interestingly, however, is that the Elon poll indicates that the Confederate monument question could actually serve as a proxy for some very important discussions that also seem to be absent from public discourse.
For instance, according to the poll, if you think whites are treated unfairly or if you think blacks and whites are treated equally, you have an 89% chance of thinking the monuments should stay on government property.
But among those who think blacks are treated unfairly compared to whites, 58% say the monuments should be removed from government property, while 42% believe they should stay. Ninety-two percent of those who think the legacy of slavery matters little or none to the fate of today’s blacks also think the monuments should stay on government property while 61% of those who think that slavery matters a fair amount think that the monuments should stay on government property.
Support for keeping the monuments on government property goes down to 37% among those who think slavery matters a great deal to the condition of African Americans today. This direct correlation has implications for one of the deepest and persistent divides in our nation — our different perspective about the impact of past and current racism.
Clearly, the conversation about the memorials can and perhaps should be the focal point for important discussions since our views on the disposition of the monuments are a proxy for talking about race and racism. Productive conversations on these topics are desperately needed but unfortunately rare.
Perhaps most important is the good news in it: There is already a consensus about contextualizing the monuments. The Elon survey found that 73% agree that the monuments should be augmented with plaques and other markers to clarify when and by whom the monuments were erected — perhaps even including the identity of the speakers who led the efforts to erect them.
In almost all cases, it was the local leader of these efforts were leaders of the local Ku Klux Klan. Unlike the Germans, who actively and unabashedly rejected the Nazi movement following Hitler’s fall, America seems stuck in ambivalence. Perhaps a healthy, well-organized public dialogue about contextualizing the monuments could lead us to more productive ways of facing our contested and sordid history about race and its implications for our shared present and future.
