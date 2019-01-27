The Bassnectar concert on New Year’s Eve at the Greensboro Coliseum seems to have stirred a hornet’s nest.
As a Greensboro resident who serves as the current chair of the Coliseum Commission, I, with other members of the commission, had the privilege of knowing about the concert well in advance. We also were aware of the significant financial and entertainment coup that this booking represented for the coliseum.
So we find the unfortunate and negative turn of events that followed astonishing.
Why is a wonderful concert that was enjoyed by more than 20,000 fans being attached to a tragic loss of life that happened to occur the same day? Tenuous correlation is not causation.
According to multiple official documents, the events of the evening unfolded differently from the account based on one individual’s recollection. How is a “conspiracy” assumed? Why do individuals who are, and some who are not elected, sincerely believe that as a city, and as a community, we are not all working toward the same goals?
The business of the coliseum is to bring varied entertainment to our venues that will be enjoyed by as many segments of our community as possible. Revenues are driven through the coliseum’s venues into hotels, motels, restaurants, gas stations, shops, etc. As a business entity that is under the umbrella of city government, the coliseum’s focus is both ﬁnancial and community-oriented. Thus, it hosts graduations and nonprofit events, and the Greensboro Aquatic Center in the coliseum complex teaches second-graders to swim.
Second, like those who attend gun shows, political rallies and R. Kelly concerts, Bassnectar fans have a constitutional right to enjoy the music they like — in their community. As long as the events, and the products, and the participants are not breaking any laws, citizens have no right to hinder other citizens’ “pursuit of happiness,” simply because they disagree with it.
Third, a key difference between this particular Bassnectar concert and the two previous, drama-free times the same group performed at the coliseum was the date of this concert. It’s a fact: New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States often involve the use of drugs. The small percentage of concertgoers who were treated for drug-related issues, though sad, was comparable to the national average. This is a social ill of this nation, not the byproduct of local malpractice.
The elected representatives of the taxpayers of Greensboro should understand the coliseum’s mission and its reputation in the industry, and they should believe that the coliseum staff is always protecting the venue, city officials and taxpayers from litigation.
Bassnectar contracted the use of the Paradocs onsite medical service at the concert. That meant a lesser possibility of liability for the taxpayers of Greensboro.
Finally, the idea of taking proceeds from this concert to donate to any entity, regardless how worthy, is inappropriate. Such a donation may appease some constituents, but it will surely displease others as well.
Again, the business of the coliseum is to ﬁll city-owned venues with revenue-enhancing entertainment, and to host in-kind community events. Financial donations are not in line with this department’s mission. A different city line item could be considered as the funding source.
Some sad events are just sad. Some people make bad personal choices. Every situation should be viewed as an opportunity to unite this community.
Let us enjoy these gems of our community — the coliseum, its staff and the caliber of entertainers they can bring to this mid-sized Southern city — which some continue to treat as a small town. Separately, let us help fellow citizens who are abusing drugs.
We can do both, but, they are different issues.
Issues like these are growing pains. Let’s grow together.
Meetings of the Coliseum Commission are monthly on the first Thursday and open to all. Please join us.