A fairly common example of an FAQ during my years of medical practice has been, “Why are you listening to my lungs when I have a sore throat?” My usual response is, “The neck bone’s connected to the back bone.” The quote is actually a corruption of an old spiritual song titled, “Dem Dry Bones,” but my intention is to illustrate the inseparable connection between, and absolute interdependence of, all of the systems of the human body. Our bodies cannot survive the total collapse of any system.
COVID-19 primarily attacks the lungs. Every other system in our bodies is dependent on the lungs for oxygenation and disposal of carbon dioxide. So, if you stress the lungs, then you stress the other systems as well. The broad effects of COVID infection on the body and their presentations continue to surprise emergency room personnel worldwide. Aside from cough and fever, COVID patients’ primary complaints can run the gamut of acute psychosis, generalized weakness, lacerations (from faints and falls), palpitations, abdominal pain and plain fatigue. This simply reflects the varied ways our bodies may reveal inability to compensate for overwhelming infection. Remember, the neck bone’s connected to the back bone.
Not surprising, with a debilitating infection, a weakened heart must work that much harder, diabetes management becomes much more tenuous, and blood-pressure control falters. As a consequence, cardiovascular disease (CVD), cerebrovascular disease (CBVD), hypertension and diabetes can significantly complicate COVID’s course. While many endure only mild to moderate symptoms with corona infection, the admixture of these chronic illnesses results in 40% of the pandemic’s hospitalizations. What’s more, there is growing evidence that COVID-19, like many other viruses, can attack the heart directly. This may result in peri/myocarditis, exacerbating or precipitating heart failure. Recognition of the deadly correlation between CVD, CBVD, and COVID infection has prompted immediate action by the American Heart Association. I’ll reference our gospel song lyrics again: “The head bone’s connected to the neck bone” — or, intelligence demands a search for understanding.
The Heart Association has directly funded at least $2.5 million in an effort to fast-track research which will enhance our understanding of COVID-19, guide our management and, potentially, find its cure. The Heart Association has supported congressional provisions to improve accessibility to health care for COVID victims. It has worked to promote the dissemination of up-to-date, accurate information and guidelines. It continues to promote physical activity programs for out-of-school youth through its Kids Heart Challenge. American Heart Social Impact funds work to address hunger, financial instability and services, such as childcare and mental health. Analogous to the song, our social bones, too, are connected and supported by society’s systems, and those systems also must work together for survival of the whole.
Even as COVID-19 victims multiply and our resources teeter, many Americans are singlemindedly intent on “normalizing” businesses and activities, and reviving prior relationships. COVID, however, remains uncontained and incurable. Without a vaccine, effective social distancing is our only means of controlling spread of the infection. Our compliance with the principles of social distancing must be deliberate, consistent and sincere. Complacency, arrogance and denial will only serve to prime us for another COVID resurgence. In our gospel song, Ezekiel sees an entire valley strewn with old, dry bones, evoking a horrific vision of death. A premature and failed trial at “normalization” would likely result in recurrence of infection, so I’ll end my analogies well away from Ezekiel’s prophecies.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.