A new initiative, approved by the city in late 2018, is designed to address the kind of issues that have roiled Greensboro leaders throughout a series of high-profile police cases.
The Greensboro Criminal Justice Advisory Commission (GCJAC) was proposed following a city-wide study by concerned residents in 2017. Its focus is to work with the city to monitor law enforcement, to analyze police policies, and to work toward citywide solutions on difficult issues. The body was approved following an enabling amendment to North Carolina law at the close of the General Assembly’s 2018 short session.
But this begs the question: If the citizens group was established in part to look into situations like the Sept. 8 death of Marcus Deon Smith, why wasn’t the GCJAC engaged to help find a way forward in that case?
The answer is simple. Bringing together a diverse group of qualified and seasoned leaders takes time and, indeed, building effective community engagement with law enforcement is a protracted challenge, given the political and practical issues involved.
The GCJAC is now moving ahead with a full commission of citizen leaders, however, and has signaled interest in addressing police policies like those involved in the Smith incident. A recent editorial from an independent local publication also suggested as much.
The bigger picture for the commission is more complicated, however. The GCJAC is the result of years of frustration with a longstanding, flawed remediation process for people who have had an issue with police. The citizens study last year found that the old approach universally created confusion and ill will across the city while lacking an ability to look at broader police issues.
The study group evaluated best practices around the country and saw that successful commissions don’t work to adjudicate specific outcomes but rather identify trends and review policies that create problems. They then work toward improving citywide relations, working with the community and law enforcement.
Study authors also found that civilian oversight bodies were most successful when addressing policing through participatory, interactive programs. These groups did best when they learned how to better understand causes of conflict and then created means for constructive engagement.
In applying valuable lessons from others, GCJAC members look forward to bringing about positive change throughout the city. They understand that working independently with police and other organizations will offer a new and different voice in challenging situations. The commission has begun convening public seminars to promote discussions on individual rights and the means for dissent — a move already gaining a strong following from public groups.
The Criminal Justice Advisory Commission can make a real difference in the city as it does the hard work of looking over the shoulder of law enforcement and engaging residents to improve a fractured environment.
It welcomes individuals interested in learning more about this important undertaking.