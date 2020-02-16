The reality-TV-style reunion between a recently returned soldier and his family during President Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 4 has focused attention on the experiences of military families — but the true realities are often obscured by feel-good media coverage and social media posts.
In truth, the repeated cycle of deployments and returns that has marked the wars in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere has been psychologically trying for military families, and the U.S. Defense Department has struggled to provide them with the support they need.
“A service member returning home,” The Washington Post’s Alex Horton writes, is accompanied by a “mosaic of chaos, relief, confusion and anger.” More important, he points out that the homecoming “is only the beginning of weeks or months of work, when the service member decompresses and struggles to adjust to a new paradigm.”
Our love of these made-for-social media reunions has occluded these struggles, but the Army itself has been aware of them since early in the Iraq War. In 2005, researchers’ recognized that soldiers who returned with seemingly few challenges might subsequently encounter psychological issues. So they set in motion in an ambitious effort to help soldiers readjust. The development of the Army’s Post-Deployment Health Reassessment and the Battlemind psycho-education program in 2005 and 2006 marked a key moment in the military’s growing awareness of the psychological toll that these conflicts were taking on troops, and of the need to not simply celebrate soldier homecomings but attend to service members’ needs in the months that follow.
Studying the effects
Although there has been some research on the impact of deployments on families during the Second World War, it wasn’t until after Vietnam that the military saw this as a serious concern. Many Vietnam veterans recall their return as a sort of whiplash — leaving Southeast Asia on an airplane, arriving in the U.S. to be discharged and returning home to communities that hardly understood their experiences.
Indeed, the climate of publicly celebrated returns stems from the widespread sentiment that Vietnam veterans were never properly welcomed home. With the shift to the all-volunteer military, however, military leaders and researchers became more interested in studying how soldiers experienced deployments and, because more soldiers had partners and children, how those deployments affected families. Such research, the Army understood, was crucial to recruiting and retaining soldiers.
The Navy, for example, studied how sailors and their families withstood separation during cruises. As the Army deployed soldiers to the Balkans, Somalia and the Middle East throughout the 1990s, researchers from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, or WRAIR, the Army’s medical research unit, surveyed them to find out what caused them stress. Not surprisingly, being separated from their families was near the top of the list.
This awareness shaped researchers’ approach to studying soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. Yet, while they expected that these deployments would result in psychological challenges for many soldiers, exactly how — and when — surprised them.
A delayed impact
In 2004, WRAIR psychologists Amy Adler and Col. Paul Bliese traveled to Pisa, Italy, to assess the mental health of members of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, a unit that had just finished a year-long deployment to Iraq. Using a document called the Post-Deployment Health Assessment, they surveyed these soldiers for depression, post-traumatic stress, anxiety and other conditions that might follow a deployment. Surprisingly, few of the soldiers reported any symptoms.
A few months later, however, a competing study found something seemingly contradictory: A significantly higher percentage of the soldiers tested “met the screening criteria for major depression, PTSD or alcohol misuse ... after deployment than before deployment.”
This finding compelled the researchers to administer another survey to members of the 173rd, who by this point had been home for about three months, the same amount of time as those observed in the other study. Their findings stunned them: Soldier reports of some symptoms had tripled; others had quintupled.
This finding led to the conclusion that soldiers who had just returned from a difficult deployment, reuniting joyfully with their families and having had no chance to readjust to non-deployment life were, in fact, symptom-free — but it didn’t mean they were out of the woods.
The struggle for normalcy
After the initial euphoria of homecoming wore off and soldiers began to return to the mundane activities of everyday life, some began to experience symptoms: They might have trouble relating to their children, fight with their partners over seemingly insignificant issues, become anxious in crowded spaces. By screening soldiers only when they returned, the Army was potentially missing a lot of people who might need help.
So, within days, the Defense Department mandated that soldiers be screened again after 90 days, using a new document called the Post-Deployment Health Reassessment, and provided help to find the right care stream to ease their readjustment. In the next year, WRAIR researchers also developed the Battlemind program, a training that helped soldiers understand that the behaviors required to successfully deploy to Iraq or Afghanistan might prove unhealthy at home. For example, returning troops were taught that while in a combat zone, a soldier needed to control his or her emotions. At home, however, the inability to share how one was feeling could cause strain in a relationship.
Soldiers learned that just as they had successfully adapted to a combat environment, most would in a short time readapt to life in the U.S. But the program also taught participants that some veterans might need therapy or medication to regain their previous level of mental health.
The program was a rousing success. It helped soldiers understand why they were feeling as they did, that their symptoms would usually quickly dissipate and to learn that sometimes seeking help is appropriate. Within a few years, the Army had rolled out another version of Battlemind, aimed at partners who might have struggled while their loved one was deployed or after they returned.
The Army’s psychological research revealed that if reunions “in base gyms or installation buildings” marked the end of a deployment, they might also mark the beginning of that deployment’s effect on a soldier and their family. That knowledge, in turn, generated a fast and vigorous effort to help soldiers understand those effects, teach them how to manage them and encourage them to seek help.
Yet this hasn’t changed our public narrative about soldiers returning to their families. If anything, social media have intensified our sense that these are triumphant, heartwarming moments that will leave families bathed in happiness. But there is a real danger to this narrative: Soldiers and families — and all of us — need to know that deployment-related challenges might creep up in the months after returning home.
What all service members and families also need, however, is continued support after deployments. That’s what makes our fascination with the moment of reunion so pernicious. Having decided that soldiers are happily reunited with their loved ones and that the moment of danger has passed, we, too, easily tune out, shielded from the long-term effects of a nation’s embrace of perpetual war and disengaged from the challenges it might produce for those who endure it.
