It is hard to miss the Wake County Superior Court’s disdain for the practice of partisan gerrymandering in the decision it handed down last week. Based on our state constitution’s guarantee that elections must be “free,” the court laid bare what everybody already knew: Elections where representatives get to hand-pick their voters don’t serve the state. They serve to entrench the power of politicians and the party that holds the majority.
Legislative leadership — most recently, and most successfully the Republicans, but indeed the Democrats before them — have taken this as a high-stakes game. The goal: to consolidate power and wield it to serve their own goals. The opponent: the other party. The referee: the courts, which set the boundaries of legal behavior.
We saw another example of this in the House on Wednesday: having led Democrats to believe there were to be no votes in the chamber that morning, leadership nonetheless held a vote to override the governor’s budget veto, a move for which there were neither enough votes in the House nor popular support. Score one for the Republicans, minus one for the Democrats. But the real losers are the voters of North Carolina.
Were the gerrymandered maps developed legally? Was the sneaky override vote legal? I’m no lawyer, and there are plenty around the state who can comment. But that’s the wrong question to ask. The voters have every right to expect their representatives to act in the public interest — as the state constitution puts it, “solely for the good of the whole” — and not just to score partisan points. Even if these bad behaviors are legal, we all know they’re not right.
Voters don’t just speak in elections — they learn too. They observe how elections work and how their elected officials behave. When the ideas and candidates they support can’t get their voices heard because the districts aren’t fair, they learn that elections aren’t really about them.
When the state budget — an enormously important piece of policy that affects the entire state — is subject to back-room maneuvers and bad-faith tricks, voters learn from that too. They learn that what matters most to them — their taxes, their health care, their roads, parks, schools, safety, often their livelihoods — is decided not because of the government they chose, not because of the values they hold, but because one side in Raleigh managed to beat the other side.
You can’t blame voters for learning these lessons. Looking at the gerrymandered maps, it’s very tough to find the good of the whole. What you can find is a state cynically carved up so the votes of the many are all but guaranteed to benefit a select few.
And watching House leadership lying in wait for weeks, ready with a decoy and then a pounce, no North Carolina voter could reasonably believe the good of the whole was on their minds. Who can blame them for thinking their votes don’t matter, that their voices are silenced, when politics is about scoring points in a game?
Voters deserve better than this. Representing a district in Raleigh should be about serving the public good. When politics is a game, the voters lose every time.
