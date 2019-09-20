Contrary to what Charles Davenport may think (column, Sept. 1), we agree with him that dialogue requires more than one voice and that a community dialogue, especially on controversial subjects, must include a diversity of opinions. So, we would like to introduce Mr. Davenport and the rest of the Triad to a new project called “America, Can We Talk?”
We initiated this project because we feel community conversations are badly needed, especially now, when we are hardly listening to each other, living in bubbles of like-minded people, and shouting each other down. Civil discourse is desperately needed among people who disagree about race, LGBT rights, gun control, the environment and a plethora of topics. If we cannot discuss topics where we disagree, our community will grow more violent in both word and deed. If people can talk with each other, listen,and try to understand each other’s point of view, we believe that we will move closer toward being a more civil society. Otherwise, we cannot call ourselves civilized.
“America, Can We Talk?” will begin our conversations centered on race. This is to advance the understanding of the 400th-year commemoration of Africans being brought to this country as slaves and the impact its aftermath has had on our society. We will offer a safe space in which to express opinions and beliefs without shaming of any kind. We will offer an opportunity to show our respect for each other as human beings with differing life experiences and therefore different opinions. This will not be a venue as Mr. Davenport suggests in his article just to, “beat a dead horse” because race is undeniable in this society and there are grave consequences from ignoring it.
We invite individuals to reach out to us to participate in these discussions and we invite other organizations to partner with us. We can be contacted at americacanwetalk400@gmail.com
