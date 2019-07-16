For the last several weeks, leaders in the N.C. Senate and House have refused to faithfully engage with Gov. Cooper and work out a compromise on the state budget.
The years of one-party rule in our state are over, and it’s time to start acting like it.
Here’s how we got to this stalemate: The crafting of the biennium state budget during this year’s legislative session was shrouded in secrecy. In the Senate, a few powerful members wrote the budget behind closed doors and presented it as nearly finalized just before it was brought for a vote.
When majorities in the House and Senate worked out the differences in their budgets, I voted “No.”
When it arrived on his desk, Gov. Cooper rightly stated that the state budget needed major improvements just before he vetoed it.
Leaders in the Senate and House now need to come to the table to negotiate a compromise with our governor. Although the vetoed budget included funding for several needed initiatives here at home, including long overdue raises for state employees, it fell short in some critical areas.
Our local school board recently released a study that said Guilford County Schools needs a whopping $1.5 billion just to meet its current obligations for school repair and construction. The only way we can tackle this crisis is by issuing a school infrastructure bond, which was absent from the budget. In the same vein, average teacher raises in the budget would have kept our state well below the national pay average.
Cone Health Foundation just released a report on the impact of closing the Medicaid coverage gap. In Guilford County, 35,000 people would gain health coverage and 2,700 new jobs would be created. We could do this using federal tax dollars that North Carolinians are already paying. Just as on schools, we cannot afford another day of ignoring this crisis.
The only path forward on the state budget is compromise. I’ll continue to fight for a responsible budget that supports the particular needs of Guilford County while addressing the critical problems of our education and health care systems.