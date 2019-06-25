A recent decision by North Carolina’s Department of Environmental Quality shows how important local decision-making is in protecting our drinking water.
DEQ earlier this month denied a certification required under the Clean Water Act for the MVP Southgate project, a fracked-gas pipeline proposal that would cross nearly 100 streams and wetlands in the Haw River basin. Part of that watershed is Jordan Lake, a source of drinking water for more than 300,000 people.
The pipeline company has not yet published a draft environmental impact study, which is required before it can obtain a permit.
While the company will be able to re-apply after it submits an environmental impact study, the denial means, under federal law, that DEQ retains its ability to deny or approve future permits for the pipeline required under the Clean Water Act.
That’s as it should be. Local people and local governments must have a say in important local issues, such as whether a pipeline is built.
Make no mistake, the local community has voiced strong opposition to this one. Commissioners in Alamance and Stoneville passed a resolution to oppose the pipeline, as have student body governments at several colleges in the watershed.
Local decisions, made in local interests, are a critically important defense for the waters we rely on.
In this case, local people in power listened to local people. State decisionmakers listened to local people in power.
This is exactly the kind of political ecosystem in which these critically important decisions — decisions that affect your water and mine — should be made.