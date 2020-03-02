When the UNC Board of Governors waded into a political debate with a resolution calling on elected leaders to adopt the state budget to wiggle free state higher education funds, it had some North Carolinians wondering whether the board had overstepped its bounds by taking sides.
And with two recent resignations of East Carolina University trustees, one submitted to the Board of Governors, the other to the speaker of the N.C. House, it would be understandable for North Carolinians to be confused about who appointed these board members in the first place and where their allegiances lie.
In states across the country, legitimate tensions exist between state legislatures, governing boards and institutional leaders on questions of who’s responsible for priorities such as keeping college affordable. But one thing is clear: To build public trust in the governance of North Carolina higher education, members of the system-level Board of Governors and the institution-level boards of trustees must embrace a public duty and usher in fundamental changes that increase accountability.
In a recent essay former UNC Board Chair Louis Bissette described what he believes are the attributes of a “perfect board,” singling out the importance of an independent streak where boards feel free to push back on those who appointed them. He insists governing boards do not exist to serve as oversight committees for the legislature.
But independence without accountability is not just imperfect, it’s the enemy of the good — the public good, that is.
Just as the federal government has delegated oversight authority on certain matters to regional higher education accrediting agencies, all U.S. states have delegated some oversight responsibility to higher education system and institutional boards. For example, in North Carolina the power to set tuition resides with the Board of Governors, but the board takes recommendations from campus boards of trustees.
And if college boards aren’t responsible for oversight of the almost $3 billion in total state spending in the UNC System, then who is? And if these boards aren’t looking out for students and families who pay the tuition bills when adopting budgets, and making tuition and fee recommendations and setting rates, then who is?
In neighboring Virginia, advocates set out on a two-year bipartisan campaign for more transparency, accountability, and affordability in state higher education — some of which is worthy of replication here.
Last year, Virginia passed legislation that says the state must educate its board members that their “primary duty” is to citizens. This means board members must go beyond their most elementary fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interest of the institution and instead balance the financial comfort of an institution with affordability and accessibility for in-state students, industry needs and taxpayer concerns.
Such a change here could, as an example, drive board members to reject proposed tuition increases that generate more revenue for institutions but unnecessarily increase the amount of family income North Carolinians pay out of pocket for college, which already stands at near 25% after all financial aid.
And just recently, Virginia passed a bill that mandates state-delivered biennial training and educational programs for all board members. North Carolina, similarly, should ensure all board members are aware of national best practices and innovations.
Furthermore, policymakers should require that individual board member votes be recorded on major decisions, making support or opposition to proposals clear to the public, no different from treatment of lawmakers.
As North Carolina continues to wrestle with major issues like keeping college affordable, strengthening the role of board members who make some of its biggest decisions is a good place to start.
