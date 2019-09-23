My heart truly goes out to Kendrick Gilbert Sr. (“Residents share anger, tears over violence,” News & Record, Sept. 12) and to everyone whose life is permanently damaged by the scourge of needless gun violence in our community.
Mr. Gilbert asks of our City Council, “What are you doing about it?” (gun violence and crime).
This is the wrong question.
What he, and everyone of us should ask — nay demand — of those claiming to be our public servants is, “What are you doing about the guns?”
This is the only meaningful question.
And taking action toward ridding ourselves of these tools of mayhem and death is the only way we will reduce the slaughter.
Turning our institutions into locked-down fortresses with patrolling armed guards will not do it. Throwing money at feel-good mitigation programs will not do it.
Turning our schools into surveilled, I.D.-ed, fenced-in, resource-officered, secured prisons will not do it.
These are pretenses to deal with the problem.
Meanwhile, the violence continues, and the longer we keep adding more guns the longer it will keep escalating.
For decades we’ve listened to the foolish rhetoric that arming more people will reduce the senseless violence of guns.
And we’ve seen the result: ever-increasing frequency of shootings; ever-increasing numbers of lives lost or permanently traumatized.
If we truly want to reduce the horror, we will have to start getting guns out of our neighborhoods. If we truly want to reduce the carnage, we will have to start demanding of our officials and candidates, “What are you doing about the guns?”
