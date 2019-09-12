As the school year begins, educators throughout the nation are greeting an ever-increasing population of anxious students. Unfortunately, this is not nearly as alarming as it should be; we’ve come to expect it.
Students watch as we barely react to yet another mass shooting and they listen as the tenor of discourse becomes increasingly polarized. Our lessons about the democratic process, the promise of inclusion and the obligations of an engaged citizenry ring hollow to them. Our willingness to reach across differences and speak respectfully with those who do not share our beliefs is eroding frenetically. The kids are watching us in action, and we are making them anxious.
Schools can offer alternatives, providing time and space for students to nourish their intellect and develop their capacity for respect, discipline and empathy.
If we value the traits that create good friends and responsible learners, our students will see avenues that are less combative and more collaborative. By encouraging our young people to listen deeply, we can help them find moments of reflection in a loud world. We can urge them to question whether all voices are being invited to participate. Through authentic, messy dialogue, students can learn that there are few things more courageous than compassion, an excellent antidote to anxiety.
As educators, we are compelled to restore students’ faith in our ability to govern ourselves and their world, but we cannot do it alone. We have a collective responsibility to hear what their anxiety is telling us.
Through our words and actions, we must prove that we are indeed listening.
They deserve to see models of inclusive problem-solving, evidence that we will put their needs before our own.
