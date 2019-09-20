The Charles Davenport column, “Dialogue requires more than one voice” (Sept. 1), adds to his list of poorly analyzed topics that impart false premises and conclusions.
Attempting to project an air of reasoned analysis, this column followed a familiar pattern of distorting data or using questionable data to prove a predetermined bias.
Fact: The research that is the basis of his cited Washington Times article only looked at five fields of study at just 40 “major” (whatever that means) universities. The data do not include copious categories of “major”universities in the Deep South (Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, Mississippi, Texas) or the Southwest/West (Oklahoma, Arizona, Utah, Idaho), or the abundance of religious-based institutions.
Yet, Davenport infers from this measly data set that conservative perspectives aren’t represented fairly in higher education. Further, the research on which he bases his argument is co-authored by Mitchell Langbert at Brooklyn College, who is notorious for his views that sexual assault of your peers is a benchmark of manliness; and Daniel Klein, a professor at George Mason University’s Mercatus Center, funded by the Koch brothers’ fortune. Need I say more?
What is particularly disturbing about the News & Record enabling these types of lame, half-baked columns, is the damage to the credibility of intellectual pursuit, intellectual argument and valid inquiry within the public discourse.
Have no doubt, Davenport’s unrelenting attacks on education and the educated continue a long historical tradition within the American psyche: a resistance to and fear of change and new ideas often referred to as the “know nothings.”
Quite frankly, why publish this such pseudo-intellectual claptrap?
Please stimulate your readers with conservative, well-reasoned arguments that are worthy of serious engagement.
