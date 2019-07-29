Recently, the Rev. T. Anthony Spearman shared his perspective on what SB 559 should mean for N.C. energy customers (“Bill benefits Duke at the expense of customers,” July 13 ).
Rev. Spearman’s suggestion that the legislation provide guardrails to protect citizens, and his concern that it would raise rates, are good, commonsense reflections. The bill contains stipulations that if our company were to over-earn, it is mandated to automatically refund those earnings to customers.
A provision also was added to help low-income customers and communities with affordable housing, infrastructure projects and economic development needs.
We continue to benefit from some of the lowest electric rates in the Southeast, and we know their importance to attracting new jobs and industry to our area, so, we are also concerned about rising rates and the dampening effect they can have on individual incomes and our economy.
Nothing in this bill raises rates. Only the North Carolina Utilities Commission can set electric rates in our state, and that does not change with this bill. Under existing law, and this legislation, every expense is highly scrutinized by the commission in public hearings and a thorough regulatory process. The current procedure for a rate review stays in place. However, this bill contains additional tools that the commission can use — but only if they are in the best interest of customers.
Rev. Spearman’s concerns for low-income and fixed-income customers were clear. We have all had to share the expense of the storms that devastated our area in the last year — storms like Hurricane Michael and Winter Storm Diego. An important part of SB 559 would create a new method for storm recovery costs that could save our customers 15-20%. As storm threats continue to grow and become costlier, having this tool available would mean better price protection for customers going forward.
Senate Bill 559 can be a complicated piece of legislation to understand, and as a result, there has been the potential for misunderstanding. Don’t take my word for it; brush by the television and newspaper ads, respect a friend’s opinion, but read it for yourself, and then make up your own mind.
My sincere thanks to Rev. Spearman for expressing his care and concern for the citizens of his community and the future of North Carolina.