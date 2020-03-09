The scammer begins his mission to dupe his victim by harvesting information from the internet on people who already have legal problems.
Then he contacts his soon-to-be-victim by text, email or phone call, with a message like this:
“This is Detective James at the Sheriff’s Office. You need to know that we have a warrant for your arrest for missing your court date (or failure to comply with the sex offender registry requirements, or violating your probation, or some other made-up story).
“We know where you are, and you will need to stay where you are until we get this done. We will soon be coming to arrest you, unless you want to go ahead and take care of this right now. The judge has set a bond of $15,000, but you can put up 10% or $1,500 on your credit card now and avoid any further hassle.”
This happened to one of my clients last week, and his girlfriend had the presence of mind to call me — but only after my client had put the $1,500 on his credit card.
We met at the Sheriff’s Office and verified that there is no Detective James, and that this was indeed a scam.
I told my client to call the credit card company immediately, which he did, and he was able to get the $1,500 payment cancelled.
Never give a stranger money unless you know that the situation is legitimate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.