So this is how the great American experiment in democracy ends. Republicans in Congress ignore their sworn oath to uphold the Constitution, giving the president of the United States unlimited power.
No one, with the exception of Donald Trump himself, disputes the evidence presented in the Mueller report and by the House of Representatives about Trump’s abuse of power and obstruction. The Republicans have placed the president above the law.
In the coming months, Americans are going to be inundated with Republican ads screaming the word “socialism,” aimed at scaring voters away from progressive candidates such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. This is red-baiting, straight out of the McCarthy era.
In 1950, Republican Sen. Margaret Chase Smith questioned McCarthy’s communist witch hunt, saying, “I don’t want to see the Republican Party ride to political victory on the Four Horsemen of Calumny — Fear, Ignorance, Bigotry, and Smear.”
I’m afraid her fears have been realized.
The truth is that there is nothing in what progressive Democrats are presenting that is nearly as radical as the transformation of the federal government currently being perpetrated by the Trump administration.
Instead of socialism, what we should be concerned about is fascism.
Socialism is “a political and economic philosophy characterized by social ownership of the means of production and workers’ self-management of enterprise.” The United States is a capitalist country with only a few cherished programs — including Social Security and Medicare — that might be considered socialistic.
Fascism is “a political philosophy, movement, or regime that exalts nation and often race … and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader.” When your president values his own business dealings over the public interest, and is not answerable to Congress or the courts, you live in a fascist state.
After his acquittal by Senate Republicans, Trump immediately did what dictators do: He fired the brave civil servants who gave testimony in the House of Representatives, and his administration is attacking states trying to fight climate change and cities more willing to give sanctuary to children and families than guns.
We are at a crossroads. The choice is between democracy and fascism.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.