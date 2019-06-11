I didn’t think I could become more disgusted with the Democratic Party than when Barack Obama was its leader, but now that day has arrived.
The country would be a scary, dark and misery-filled place if the radical, left-wing Democrats have anything to do with it.
It is scary already — normalcy is under attack. As an arm of this party, the mainstream media continue to push the extreme ideas of the Democrats.
The radical Democrats want to change our values and our culture in some of the following ways:
- By vilifying capitalism.
- By allowing infanticide.
- By promoting insane new regulations through their plan for a “The Green New Deal.”
- By encouraging an open-borders policy.
These socialist wannabes are trying to lead us down a road of destruction.
We have had a whole generation who fought and died to prevent the spread of socialism and the left-wing radical Democrats want to sell you on this way of life.
There has also been a lot of talk within the party that suggests anti-Semitic leanings. As just one example, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn) recently criticized backers of Israel in comments that were called offensive and irresponsible. All in all, the progressive Democrats see Israel as an occupying power.
Donald Trump is a savior to this country. He sincerely cares about protecting and improving the lives of all Americans. He has helped to create an economic boom.
He has greatly increased the job numbers by lessening previously burdensome regulations. He has built up the military. Installed our embassy in Jerusalem. Fostered respect for our country around the world by being a strong leader.
He is also trying his best to secure our borders. The list goes on and on.
I remain hopeful that the majority of Americans acknowledge the positive steps this man has taken to Make America Great Again.