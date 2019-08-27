I want to vehemently disagree with the premise that Jennifer Rubin makes in her outrageous column on June 27 entitled “Americans in the age of Trump are less tolerant.” If there is ever an example of the pot calling the kettle black, that is the case with Ms. Rubin. She blames the “lack of tolerance” on Trump, but Ms. Rubin misses the truth:
- Trump didn’t divide the country. President Obama divided the country for eight years. When someone took issue with a statement or stand by Obama, one of his puppets, like Leonard Pitts and Rubin, would tell people, “You are racist if you disagree with him.”
- The Trump election in 2016 is the result of Obama doing everything that he could to divide the country.
- Sixty-three million people voted “no” to both a third Obama term and a Hillary Clinton presidency. They also said no to Democrats controlling the House and Senate.
- The Democrats and liberals will not accept Trump’s election, so they are doing everything that they can to overturn it. They have rejected civility toward conservatives, Republicans and the “Deplorables” — and some Democrats and liberals encourage spitting on, denouncing and shouting them down.
- Democrats and liberals also have endorsed public hatred toward everyone who disagrees with their political opinion — and many disturbed liberals are feeding off this hatred. What would the press say if a conservative restaurant owner said to a member of the Obama administration: “Please leave my restaurant. We don’t want to serve you because of your political opinion”?
- Democrats and liberals are the reason for the increase in anti-Semitism. Rubin, Pitts and Maxine Waters endorse hatred in public statements and columns. If the Southern Poverty Law Center were objective in its list of “hate groups,” Waters, Reuben and Pitts would be at the top.
- Because of the divisiveness created by Obama, you cannot even disagree with or criticize an African American without being called a “racist.” A great example is Trump criticizing Congressman Elijah Cummings and being called a racist.
Ms. Rubin, Americans are less tolerant because of closed-minded people like you.
