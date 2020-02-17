On Feb. 23, Cone Health proudly opens a premier birthing and maternity center. It is built on the legacy of exceptional family care that our community expects and deserves.
The same doctors, nurses and staff that families have come to trust at Cone Health Women’s Hospital will continue to provide compassionate care at the new, five-story tower at the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. Hundreds of former patients, staff and community members helped design the Women’s & Children’s Center to make childbirth more personal and private for the women, children and families we serve.
For instance:
- Technology is there when needed but nearly invisible when not. Medical lighting lowers from panels in birthing-room ceilings when needed, for example. Pass-throughs in many rooms allow meals and supplies to be available without patient interruption.
- For babies needing intensive care, the center provides private neonatal intensive care rooms allowing families to stay overnight with the child.
- Couplet care allows babies and recovering moms to be in the same room, including babies who need intensive care.
- A wide range of birthing options is offered to meet each mom’s personal preferences.
- The center provides easy access, with free 24/7 valet parking, secure entrances and a connected parking deck for center visitors.
- A newly designed cafeteria and connected atrium space with a Panera café is open 24/7.
- The new center is connected to the broader children’s and specialty care of Moses Cone Hospital, which offers advanced technology and is staffed by the outstanding physicians and care teams who have served our region for many years.
This new center reflects Cone Health’s deep commitment to providing the very best, comprehensive and personalized care to women and children in our community. We look forward to being right here with you at every step of your health care journey.
