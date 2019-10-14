The disrespect and disregard for First Amendment rights of freedom of speech demonstrated by President Trump is, like almost everything else about the man, shocking but hardly surprising. Instead of knowledge or compassion, Mr. Trump has only a tally sheet of wins and losses, friends and enemies.
Instead of the bedrock statement of values and laws upon which our democracy rests, Trump sees the U.S. Constitution as an obstacle to grabbing more money and power for himself.
We expect better from our local elected officials. Yet, the Greensboro City Council has made an unnecessary and shameless attack on First Amendment rights of free speech at City Council meetings.
On Oct. 2, Mayor Nancy Vaughan announced limitations on what can be discussed and bars mention of particular city employees (such as Police Chief Scott). Somehow, Mayor Vaughan has been convinced by Attorney Charles Watts that this is legal, which is questionable, and acceptable, which it most surely is not.
This policy was touted as a means of maintaining civility. If Council members recall the main idea contained in William Chafe’s “Civilities and Civil Rights,” an essential book about Greensboro, they would know that every time our city has fallen back on civility — maintaining a façade of progressivism instead of grappling with legitimate social issues — it has come at the high cost of truth and justice.
The First Amendment is first for a reason. If America does not stand for every person’s freedom to speak his or her mind, then it stands for nothing.
It is one thing for people to disagree over issues — it’s how we learn and make progress! — but when you value decorum more than democracy, the inevitable result is mistrust, inequality and less civility, not more.
