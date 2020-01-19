A U.S. District Court judge, Loretta Biggs, recently ruled that photo ID’s will not be required to vote in the March primary in North Carolina. In her ruling she said, “North Carolina has a sordid history of racial discrimination and voter suppression stretching back to the time of slavery through the era of Jim Crow and crucially continuing up to the present day.”
The NAACP is bringing a lawsuit that, if won, will extend this permanently. The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad supports Judge Biggs’ ruling and the NAACP lawsuit for the following reasons:
- Voter photo ID addresses a problem that does not exist. An audit of 4.8 million voters in North Carolina reveals that of the 508 suspected cases of ineligible voters, an ID requirement would have prevented only one voter knowingly and intentionally voting in place of another person, i.e. voter impersonation. Of the other irregularities under investigation, most involve errors in handling of records, failure to re-check available data and lack of communication among states (N.C. Board of Elections audit, pages 2 and 3, 2016).
- Voter photo ID is a poor use of precious taxpayer dollars. Merely asking for a voter’s ID would not have prevented the remaining ineligible voters from voting. Improved technologies, however, could have identified the irregularities prior to the election.
- Voter ID laws deprive many voters of their right to vote and stand in direct opposition to our country’s mandate to include all citizens in the democratic process. Many voters do not have one of the forms of identification the voter ID law would require. These voters are disproportionately low-income, racial and ethnic minorities, the elderly, and people with disabilities. Such voters more frequently have difficulty obtaining ID’s, because they cannot afford or cannot obtain the underlying documents that are a prerequisite to obtaining a government-issued photo ID card.
- Whatever the intention of the voter ID law is, data gathered from previous elections clearly show that the result would be to disproportionately disenfranchise poor people, people of color, students and the elderly.
The League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad believes that democracy means that every citizen has a vote and deserves to be heard. Income, skin color, and age or health should not matter. In her decision, Judge Biggs wrote a 60-page document outlining North Carolina’s historic attempts to suppress voters of color and low-income voters.
Let’s write a different future for North Carolina starting now. A future of respect and care for all citizens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.