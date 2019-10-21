I served in the executive office of the president during the last 200 days of John Kennedy’s life and in the State Department as an arms control official under President Jimmy Carter, after three years as chief legislative assistant to the Senate Democratic majority whip. Sometimes I supported the national security policies of Presidents Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, and even “Bush 43”— despite the huge blunder in invading Iraq — because I knew and respected the integrity of their national security advisers, Gen. Brent Scowcroft and Dr. Condoleezza Rice.
I even supported the foreign policy initiatives of President Richard Nixon in regard to the SALT I treaty with the Russians, and a change in diplomatic relations with the Chinese People’s Republic — because I thought Henry Kissinger was strategically farsighted (except in regard to the tragedy of Vietnam). Moreover, I voted for President Dwight Eisenhower in 1956.
However, today, after the events of the last two weeks, and the dismal Trump record of the last three years, bipartisanship is out the window.
Consider: the sleazy personal attacks by President Trump on Speaker Nancy Pelosi and former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis; the “quid pro quo” scheme to deploy the president’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani — outside of official channels — to pressure the Ukrainian government to interfere on Trump’s side in our 2020 election by holding back $400 million in promised military aid.
There is a subsequent counter-intelligence investigation underway of Giuliani’s role.
Continuing the indictment: the administration’s selling out of the Kurds in Syria when giving the green light to the Turkish invasion; the abuse of executive power by stiffing Congress, a co-equal branch of government, in the attempted denial of important documents and witnesses; and the continuing appeasement of superpower enemy Vladimir Putin of Russia by winking at Russian interference in the 2016 election. Donald Trump is guilty of the conduct that the Constitution cites as valid grounds for House impeachment, and Senate conviction, after trial: treason, bribery and other high crimes (such as obstruction of justice).
Vice President Pence doesn’t have the inner fortitude to convene the Cabinet and vote to force Trump to step aside under the 25th Amendment. Therefore, it falls to a majority of the House to draft articles of impeachment, and two-thirds of the Senate to try Trump to remove him from office.
Will Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell risk a trial under which two-thirds of the Senate — 67 — would be necessary to convict the president and to remove him from office? In 2020, almost two-dozen of his Republican colleagues are up for reelection in a 53 (R) to 47 (D) Senate.
One is tempted to invoke Shakespeare: “Out, out, damned spot!”
