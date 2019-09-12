Why do you publish the right-wing propaganda of Marc A. Thiessen?
On Aug. 30 he maintained the extremist view that criticism of the Israeli government is tantamount to anti-Semitism. On Aug. 23 he wrote about Israel’s refusing visas for U.S. Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, claiming they are “anti-Semitic” because of their criticism of Israeli policies.
And on Aug. 16 he claimed that today’s left-wing activists are like those “responsible for Auschwitz” (because some leftists in 1932 voted for Adolf Hitler). Seeing that Thiessen seems fixated on outing anti-Semitism, let’s set aside the name-calling and be clear about why Israeli policies actually should be criticized.
Just last year the U.N. Relief and Works Agency issued a report (that was blocked by the U.S.) which found that Israeli treatment of Palestinians in the occupied territories classifies Israel as an apartheid country. The U.N. has also found that the Israeli military routinely commits war crimes during its operations. But Israeli military crimes against humanity during “peacetime” are especially egregious. For instance, in the past year, Israeli military snipers have been training to distinguish between “kill shots” and “main shots” by conducting live-fire practice against Palestinian protesters on the border with Gaza, killing or maiming more than 1,000 civilians with the same. And, of course, the Israeli government has abandoned all pretext of complying with international law (specifically, Article 49 or the Fourth Geneva Convention to which became signatory in 1953 by building civilian infrastructure in, and moving Israeli civilians into, the occupied territories and by recently annexing the Golan Heights.
If we value the truth over emotional rhetoric, then we cannot continue to give the racist Israeli government a free pass by ignoring Israeli crimes against non-Jews in the Mideast. The U.S. cravenly covers for Israel because in 1973 during the Yom Kippur War, facing imminent defeat, the Israelis threatened to use nuclear weapons (their so-called “Samson Option”) if the U.S. did not immediately resupply the Israeli military.
That ongoing blackmail, and the propaganda that supports it, ultimately benefits nobody.
