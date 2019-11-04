The Washington Post is fond of saying “Democracy Dies in Darkness.” There is certainly darkness when one political faction is attempting to remove a U.S. president in the Capitol basement as our supposed champions of the First Amendment bury their heads in the sand.
Hypocrisy comes in all shapes and sizes — an idea reinforced in an editorial by the News & Record (Oct. 27) attacking me for ensuring that the people (and media) of Greensboro, Guilford County and North Carolina are not kept in the dark as Democrats in the House of Representatives consider whether or not to remove the duly elected president of the United States.
The Republicans’ “stunt,” to use their terminology, was about exposing alarming shortcomings in the impeachment process to the public because the media cannot, or will not, report these concerns.
Their hypocrisy is even more clear when you see that this same newspaper heralded the 2016 group of House Democrats who staged an hourslong stunt on the House floor as going about regular order. They brought the functions of the entire U.S. House of Representatives to a halt and the News & Record boldly claimed they were simply attempting to “force a vote on legislation.”
Alleged protectors of justice and the First Amendment, they are apparently blind or ignorant to the substantial shortcomings with the House of Representatives’ ongoing impeachment inquiry. Innocent until proven guilty. The right to face your accuser and cross-examine witnesses. Evidentiary standards and the right to object. Prosecutorial independence and defined scope of inquiry. Right to have counsel present for deposition and testimony. These are all basic standards of the American judicial process as protected under the 14th Amendment. However, none of these rights have been extended to the commander in chief. The president is not above the law. Neither is he below it. I believe the readers and editors of the News & Record deserve access to the full impeachment record, not selective leaks designed to reach a pre-ordained verdict and fulfill partisan agendas.
We have to bring the impeachment process into the open to ensure due process and transparency. That is my argument, plain and simple. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Chairman Adam Schiff, and the rest of the House Democratic Caucus ceded that point last week as they attempted to retroactively approve their month-long tainted and secretive impeachment process.
Thank you! Be careful up there in Washington; this latest crop of ultra-liberals are a scary crew.
