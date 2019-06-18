There are persistent complaints that the News & Record exhibits a leftward bias.
As a moderate, I perceive the opposite, that it excessively publishes letters and featured commentary from right-wing writers.
I agree with a letter from Walter Sperko (May 5) that name-calling is not productive. These rightists are simply wrong.
Publishing them so frequently, to appear even-handed, is an unwarranted sucking up to, and legitimization of the erroneous opinions held by, those on that end of the spectrum.
In a May op-ed, News & Record columnist Charles Davenport repeated his distaste for teachers and their excessive pay, relative to their results and academic credentials. Aside from whether school short-comings are the fault of teachers, whose achievement is largely affected by the family and societal conditions of their students, conservative principle dictates that the way to attract higher achievers to teaching would be to pay them more.
Citing that police and firefighters make less is not an argument to pay teachers less, but an indication that those others are grossly underpaid, too.
Mr. Davenport falls into the trap of many lower- to middle-income conservatives who attack each other while those who make 100 times as much off their underpaid labor laugh at the fight.
The previous Sunday, John Hood, the apparently pleasant, reasonable writer for the right-wing John Locke Foundation, a “think tank” — which is actually just a megaphone for one rich conservative — claimed that excessive government debt interferes with economic growth. I agree.
But then Mr. Hood jumped off the real world by pinning our deficits on “the 1960s.” He ignored that deficits exploded, and shifted in philosophical underpinning, when allegedly conservative Republicans, in the 1980s and since (those he supports), made them a deliberate feature of national policy and drove them up by repeatedly cutting taxes for the wealthiest Americans — in ways that did nothing for anybody else.
That process has accelerated the existentially threatening drain of our nation’s wealth from everybody else into the hands of a small number of the very rich, exacerbating our worst national problem.
The News & Record publishes plenty of rightist stuff that makes no sense. There is no need for more.