On Saturday, June 1, Partners Ending Homelessness will celebrate its 11th annual Home Run for Homelessness event with the Greensboro Grasshoppers at First National Bank Field.
This gathering has become our flagship event to highlight the work we do together with our private and public partners to end and prevent homelessness across Guilford County.
There has been a lot of public conversation recently about how this city needs to get serious about the challenge of homelessness facing the greater Greensboro community.
However, I would contend that Greensboro, its sister city High Point and a network of partners across Guilford County have been serious about addressing homelessness for many years.
Five years ago Partners successfully launched the Housing First Initiative. Starting as an idea in 2013, receiving both private and public funding in 2014, and moving into implementation from 2014 through 2016, we housed 87 chronically homeless individuals and reduced Guilford County’s chronically homeless number by 78%.
The Housing First approach also cemented strategic relationships with local service providers and reinforced the need for intentional partnerships that stimulate innovative funding streams.
This “collective impact” model is by no means a silver bullet, but it did demonstrate that stakeholders throughout Guilford County could come together to tackle a big challenge.
At present, we have developed a more accurate record of who is in need of housing and services and improved our system of coordinated care of which providers can effectively and efficiently serve our unsheltered neighbors.
However, we also know our work is not over and remain committed to moving forward with new solutions.
To get there, we are convinced a cultural shift must happen in which we restore the relational ties that bind us for the common good.
This includes convening all stakeholders from private and public institutions, the faith community, nonprofit organizations, persons with lived experience, the business community, education and health care providers, law enforcement and elected officials. All are welcome.
By doing this we believe we are on the cusp of a new wave of transformative solutions that benefits the greater Greensboro community.