After leading successful workshops in gender identity and discrimination for Guilford County Schools principals, Dr. Kimya N. Dennis tweeted about diversity and inclusion workshops she was conducting elsewhere, “My trainings-presentations include a request that most books used in schools be burned. Stop using white history, white mathematics and white science as the foundation.”
The tweet provoked a storm of controversy.
Rep. Jon Hardister called it “very shameful” on Facebook and confronted GCS Superintendent Sharon Contreras about what he saw as a “racially charged tweet.” GCS subsequently terminated its relationship with Dr. Dennis (“Guilford County Schools cuts ties to presenter over tweets,” Jan. 27).
Educators know that the standard curriculum in any period is based on assumptions underlying the accepted world order. We revise our interpretation of history as it is reinvestigated in the light of change. How many of us learned in high school about the 1915 resurrection of the Ku Klux Klan? Who was taught in biology that there is no scientific basis for the social construct of “race”? Did any of us learn about the “Hidden Figures” mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson? Did we habitually assume then that most scientists and mathematicians were white men?
Despite our teachers’ best intentions, our education was limited by the dominant world-view of our time. For most of us, that view was one of benevolent white male privilege, tacitly accepting that generous and well-intentioned whites had more power than blacks and that paternal and caring men had more power than women.
Dr. Dennis is right about “white history, white mathematics and white science.” Her use of the “book burning” image might be a figurative overstatement easily misinterpreted by some of her potential audience, but it is not “racially charged.” Rep. Hardister surely can recognize hyperbole as it is used in Dr. Dennis’s tweet. He may not realize, however, that his confidence in his opinion and his over-reaching interference in this Guilford County Schools matter demonstrate white male privilege in action.
Perhaps GCS administrators, the School Board, and North Carolina General Assembly members all need training in diversity, inclusion and equity.
