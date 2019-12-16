Greensboro and Guilford County residents are indeed very fortunate to have an excellent facility conveniently available to address a very important community need.
Do you realize that our residents — not industry — are the largest single generator of hazardous waste?
Yes, it’s true. Each of our households generates approximately 21 pounds of hazardous waste each year.
Recognizing this important community need, Greensboro and Guilford County entered into a cooperative agreement to collect and properly dispose of household hazardous waste in 1994.
ECOFLO, a hazardous waste management company located on at 2750 Patterson St., manages this program, which, over the past quarter-century, has continually expanded to meet our citizens’ needs. The center operates six days a week and is very simple to use.
Last year, our residents brought more than 1.8 million pounds of waste to the facility.
Sounds impressive? Yes.
But only about 10% of our residents used the facility last year. We can do better and we encourage everyone to make a special effort to collect and bring their hazardous waste to ECOFLO.
We are dealing with several drinking-water well-contamination issues in our community. We don’t fully understand how these residential wells were contaminated but proper hazardous waste disposal is in everyone’s best interest and can help prevent future problems.
The best things about our household hazardous waste collection center are:
- It’s easy to use.
- Almost everything is accepted.
- There is no direct cost to you when you drop off your waste.
The program costs our government about $800,000 a year, which is funded by a monthly fee of 60 cents added to the water bills of those connected to the Greensboro water system.
Guilford County directly supports the program through an annual line item in the county budget.
So, whether you use the hazardous waste collection center or not, each of us is directly or indirectly paying for this important community service.
Please use this convenient and important resource. The landfill will benefit. And so will all of us.
