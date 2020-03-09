Before he was fired on Feb. 21, the acting director of national intelligence, Gen. Joseph Maguire, updated members of the House Intelligence Committee (chaired by Rep. Adam Schiff) on “election security and foreign interference” in the run-up to the 2020 presidential election.
Last July the Senate Intelligence Committee, chaired by Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., got around to issuing its heavily redacted classified report on Russian interference in America’s 2016 election.
But, alas, the committee pleaded ignorance on what Russian intentions might have been.
In a February briefing from the intelligence community, election security coordinator Shelby Pierson reportedly emphasized that Russia had “developed a preference” for Donald Trump.
But the overriding thrust was that the Russians were intent on continuing to sow discord in our elections.
Upon learning of that briefing, President Trump reacted by asserting that the intelligence community — which he refers to as “the deep state” — was getting “played.” But he may be more worried that information about Russian interference will be publicly weaponized against him during the campaign.
In the meantime, the president and the Justice Department, under Attorney General William Barr, continue the campaign to whitewash the intelligence narrative from 2016 that documented Russian interference in that election.
In regard to the election, the latest developments are not promising:
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien went on the networks on Feb. 23 to glibly state — contrary to Pierson — that he had seen “zero intelligence” that Russia was planning to interfere to help Trump in November. And President Trump has formally nominated the ill-qualified Republican Rep. John Ratcliffe of Texas to be the next national intelligence director. Even many Republicans are skeptical.
The controversy over this nomination will probably result in the prolonged extension of the term of the second “acting” intelligence director, Richard Grenell — the former U.S. ambassador to Germany — who is expected to be in charge of protecting this year’s election from foreign interference. Go figure.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.