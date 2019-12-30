While Christmas is a happy time, it turned tragic for Greensboro’s Preddy family on Christmas Day 1944, 75 years ago.

Greensboro native George Preddy was killed Christmas Day in Europe by “friendly fire” while flying his P-51 Mustang fighter in the pursuit of a German fighter.

In a day without instant communication, the family’s Christmas would be ruined belatedly: It did not receive the dreaded “death telegram” until after Christmas.

The legacy of George Preddy, a legacy costing him his life, is that he was an aggressive, superior fighter pilot and warrior.

That legacy also includes his status as an ace, the term accorded a pilot who has five or more aerial “kills” of the enemy. His final tally was 26.83 kills, which made him the ace with the sixth-highest number of kills of all the U.S. Army Air Forces pilots during World War II.

He remains No. 6 for all wars for the Army Air Forces and U.S. Air Force aces.

The U.S. Air Force did not become a separate service until after World War II; during the war, what would become the Air Force was the Army Air Forces, which was part of the Army.

So, although they were aviators, the Preddys were Army officers.

And George had the most kills of any Mustang pilot.

George’s brother, Bill, was also a Mustang pilot. He died in the war in 1945, making their mother a double Gold Star Mother, a status no mother wanted. Families displayed blue stars to indicate family members in the service; a star turned to gold when a family member was killed.

After seeing the Preddy brothers buried side-by-side in the American war cemetery in St. Avold, France — one of 26 sets of brothers buried there — I wrote an article about the Preddys titled “A new dimension of sadness.”

It was — and is.

The writer is a retired Marine Corps Reserve colonel who lives in Greensboro.

