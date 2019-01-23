A little over five years ago our neighborhood association went in front of the City Council to protest a rezoning from residential to apartments. Since the zoning board rubber stamps the majority of rezoning requests, we knew we would have to appeal to the council.
We brought all of our concerns to each council member in meetings. The majority of them, including our own alleged representative, made it clear to us that a lawyer was going to be needed if we were to have a voice to stop the rezoning. We were forced to spend more than $5,000 to hire a lawyer to represent us in front of the council.
We did a lot of the work ourselves to keep down the costs of the lawyer. The night we appeared we expressed our anger that no citizen should have to hire a lawyer to be heard by the council. There were great speeches by council members and agreement that night that the system was broken and needed to be fixed. We lost that night, much to none of our surprise.
Five years later you have the same old thing: Developers and builders get their rubber stamp at the zoning board and council.
The residents are given platitudes, about the best and highest use and the necessity of having affordable housing by the council and mayor.
It is time to take the developers and lawyers’ money out of the City Council and mayor’s campaigns. They are, from what I have seen over the years, owners of city hall. The fact that many of them have personal relationships with the lawyers and developers and even joked about it during council meetings, as happened during our hearing, shows that we citizens start at a disadvantage. We have many representatives who only represent the developers and builders and brush aside the citizens that they were allegedly voted into office to serve.
Only when we, the people of Greensboro are on equal footing will there be any chance for a fair and equal treatment in front of the City Council.
So, we must ensure that the money pipeline that feeds these politicians’ re-election campaigns is shut off and fairness is returned to the voters in Greensboro.